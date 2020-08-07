WhatsApp launches function to verify highly forwarded messages

WhatsApp



WhatsApp keep on fighting against disinformation.

The instant messaging platform announced on August 3 that it has launched a new function with which users can check the veracity of the “highly forwarded” messages (identified by an icon with two little arrows) that they receive. To do this, the service will place a button with a magnifying glass next to the messages. When you click on it, the application will ask you if you want to search the Internet for the content of the message to see if it is true.

WhatsApp ensures that users can upload the message directly to their browser to search for it on the Internet without the service seeing its content.

WhastApp’s Internet search function began to be implemented on August 3 in Spain, the United States, Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico and the United Kingdom on Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web. At the time of writing, CNET en Español was unable to verify that the feature was available.

Highly forwarded messages are a vehicle for disinformation and WhatsApp has been working to stop them for some time. In April, the platform said it would not allow messages it detects as highly forwarded. sent to more than one chat at a time. The measure was a success, as WhatsApp reported weeks later, the amount of highly forwarded messages fell 70 percent globally after the platform applied these restrictions.

