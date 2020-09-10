WhatsApp is closer to self-destructing messages: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Messages that delete themselves after a predetermined time are close to reaching WhatsApp.

The messaging service is already testing this new feature for individual chats in the beta version of its Android app, according to the specialized site, WABetaInfo. The latest beta version of the app, 2.20.84, includes an option called “Delete messages” within individual chats. Let’s remember which versions previous beta had already added this function in group chats, but now the functionality reaches chats between only two users.

According to the source site, to activate it you must access the profile of the user with whom you have the conversation within the chat and here you will see the new option just above the “encryption” box. This option is called “delete messages”. Clicking there opens a pop-up window that allows you to set a timer for automatic removal. The options available to choose from are: one hour, one day, one week, one month, and one year. Once the term you have chosen expires, the message will be deleted automatically.

At the moment it is only a test and it is unknown when it could be finally implemented in the application, but since WhatsApp has been testing the function since October 2019, it should not take long to officially arrive.

