WhatsApp: How to make group video calls

WhatsApp released group video calls in 2018, and has been improving them ever since. In the middle of 2020 there are several options that you can use for a video call of this type when you need to make video conferences with friends or even for work.

However, WhatsApp lags slightly behind other competitors such as Skype, which allow group video calls of up to 10 people to be made at the same time. WhatsApp only allows up to four people to be at the same time, which somehow limits – and greatly limits – the possibilities of having conversations with larger groups of friends. As an additional tip I want to introduce you to the app of the moment: Houseparty, which allows more people in the video call, and includes video games.

The best applications to make video calls

How to activate WhatsApp group video calls?

To activate WhatsApp video calls it is not necessary to do much. The most important thing is to make sure that you have version 4.1 or higher on Android and on iOS you can access it from Android 8.

To know which version of WhatsApp you have you can do the following:

iOS: Head over to the notch icon at the bottom left. Once there, press the “Help” menu. At the top you will see your version.

Android: Go to the three points on the top right within the application. Press “Settings”, then “Help” and “app info”. In our case the version is 2.18.230.

If you have the necessary version to use WhatsApp group video calls, then we explain the ways you have to do it.

How to make video calls on WhatsApp from a group?

To make video calls in an existing group, you must press in that group “group call”, then the list of contacts that you have registered in your phonebook will appear. If there are people in the group who are not on your agenda, you cannot invite them to be part of the call.

WhatsApp will allow you to add up to three people in the group, because there can only be a total of four people at the same time, so even if your group has 10, 12 or 24, you can only invite three at a time.

How to make a group video call outside a group?

If you don’t have the people you want to call in a group, you can still call up to three of them at the same time. To do this you must go to the calls tab, press “new call” and then “new group call”, there you can select the contacts you want to call and then press “video call”.

How to make a group video call from an individual chat?

If you are chatting with a friend, and suddenly you want to call more people via video call, you can also do it. You just have to call this first contact by video call, and then when they have answered you, press “add participant” and add that person. You can repeat these instructions to add to a fourth.



WhatsApp: This is how group video calls work

How to manage the reception of group video calls?

If you are receiving a group call, WhatsApp will inform you showing you who are the participants who are currently in the conversation. The photo of the caller and the other members will appear. You can accept or reject it.

You should also know that if you or any of the members hangs up, the call continues to be active while users are connected, so even if the person who makes the group video call is disconnected, the rest can continue talking.