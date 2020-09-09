WhatsApp Helps Fight Coronavirus Misinformation

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, announced on March 18 the launch of an information center for health professionals, educators, non-profit organizations, small businesses and others who are using the instant messaging app to communicate during the crisis caused by covid-19 outbreak.

Today @WhatsApp has launched a hub for health workers, educators, small businesses, and others that are using WhatsApp to support one another during this extraordinary crisis. You can check it out here https://t.co/ziwqtvbqXP – Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) March 18, 2020

“We know that our users are using WhatsApp more than ever,” Cathcart said in a press release. “We want to provide a simple resource that can help connect people right now.”

To start with, the website created by WhatsApp offers three basic tips to users:

Connect remotely to stay in touch and support loved ones.

Choose reliable sources of information such as the World Health Organization or your country’s ministry of health.

Avoid spreading rumors as everything you receive may not be correct.

This information center was created in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the International Data Verification Network (IFCN) of the Poynter Institute, so that users can easily access verified information on the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The instant messaging app also announced that it will make a donation of US $ 1 million to IFCN, and will support the CoronaVirusFacts / DatosCoronaVirus journalistic project which includes more than 100 fact-checkers in 45 countries.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, a technology company that will invest more than US $ 100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in more than 30 countries that have suffered the economic impact of covid-19 outbreak. Also, Facebook, Google and other companies are working with the US government to use location data that could help track the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

