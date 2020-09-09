WhatsApp doubles the capacity of its servers: report

Angela Lang / CNET



The crisis of coronavirus it is saturating the WhatsApp servers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on March 18 in a conference call reported by Mashable that the volume of voice calls on WhatsApp in Italy, and other countries affected by the coronavirus, has doubled. According to the executive, virtual communication and socialization has doubled due to the quarantine and social distancing necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Zuckerberg said that due to the current situation, Facebook has been forced to reinforce its infrastructure, doubling the capacity of WhatsApp servers following the increase in the amount of data flowing through its servers these days. Facebook has in mind to further increase its infrastructure to be prepared in case the coronavirus spreads further around the world.

Facebook is also making other efforts related to the coronavirus crisis. The company recently announced that it has developed an information center on your social network which will direct users to “authoritative information” about the coronavirus. This feature will include real-time updates from national health authorities and global agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

The first case of coronavirus was detected for the first time at the end of December in the city of Wuhan, in China. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and has been the cause of cancellation of many world events of all kinds. At the time of writing, more than 220,000 infected people and nearly 9,000 deaths had been reported worldwide.

