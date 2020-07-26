WhatsApp and OMS launch the collection of stickers ‘Together at home’

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the new collection of stickers called “Together at home” (Together at Home), which is designed to reflect moments and emotions that we all live during the confinement that the outbreak has forced us coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We hope people enjoy using these stickers to be in contact with loved ones, particularly those who feel isolated, lonely and scared, “WhatsApp said in a press release. The company indicated that this collection is a creative way to remind people to maintain social distance, the importance of washing hands and exercising Others stickers (or stickers) from the collection celebrate medical staff and everyday heroes, such as our family and friends.

WhatsApp



The “Together at Home” collection is available from today, April 21, in different languages ​​such as Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, English, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The language in which the stickers It will depend on the country code of your phone number.

The stickers They were integrated into the messaging platform 18 months ago, and according to a press release sent by the company, owned by Facebook, billions of stickers and in fact, they have become a new communication firm.

