WhatsApp already allows calls and video calls of up to 8 people

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The option to make video calls and voice calls on WhatsApp with up to eight participants is available from April 28 around the world. IOS and Android users, they just have to update the WhatsApp app to its latest version to access this new feature.

“Over the past month, people on average spend more than 15 billion minutes talking every day on WhatsApp, this is well above a typical day before the pandemic,” WhatsApp said in a blog post. The company indicated that like text messages, calls and video calls are also protected with end-to-end encryption.

In an online conference held on April 24, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the number of participants in video calls and voice calls on WhatsApp would go from four to eight “over the next week.” However, this feature had already been announced previously, but it was only available to users with the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The expansion of participants began to be tested at the beginning of the month, but it is until April 21, that WaBetaInfo confirmed that the update is available for iOS and Android users who have the latest WhatsApp beta update. However, in order for it to work all communication participants had to have this update.

Currently, WhatsApp and Instagram video calls have the most limited number of simultaneous users, allowing only four. In comparison, FaceTime allows up to 32 people at the same time and Hangouts up to 10 people in its free version and 25 in the business version. Snapchat accepts up to 15 people, Facebook Messenger 50 people (although only six of them can relay) and Duo allows video calls of up to 12 participants.

Along with the official announcement of the calls of eight people on WhatsApp, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms, a function that will allow users to create videoconference rooms —from Messenger or Facebook— and invite anyone, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. These video calls will have the capacity to connect 50 people at the same time, with no time limit.

The coronavirus crisis it has forced governments in many countries to put in place drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Among these measures is the mandatory quarantine for many citizens, which prevents them from having physical contact and has urged people to communicate with their loved ones through video calls.

As of Friday, April 28, the coronavirus has already infected more than 3 million people and caused more than 212,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

