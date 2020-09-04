What will the future of Black Panther be without Chadwick Boseman?

The challenges Disney will have to face are somehow unprecedented following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is processing the death of the actor and its focus now is to pay tribute to Boseman, and not to make a sequel to the film, which was scheduled to go into production in March.

The passing of Boseman will spread throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that the character of Black Panther was about to appear in other interconnected films, as he had already done in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and, last year, in Avengers: Endgame.

According to the US media, the production could choose to replace Boseman, which could generate an outcry among fans and provoke inevitable comparisons between the actors. Even with a launch date set for 2022, already dubious due to the Covid-19 pandemic, few players may be willing to take on that challenge.

The second option, which could be more sustainable, is to turn T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) into the new Black Panther. That setting also lines up with the events portrayed in one of the comic book series the movie is based on.

Boseman’s secret

On August 28, Marvel Creative Director Kevin Feige received an urgent email about Chadwick Boseman, with no further information, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Unbeknownst to anyone in the studio, the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer privately for more than four years and it had suddenly gotten worse. By the time Feige read the message an hour later, Boseman had already passed away.

Only a handful of unfamiliar people knew about the actor’s health, including producing partner Logan Coles, agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson, and director Brian Helgeland, albeit at varying levels of detail; Boseman wanted to keep their battle private.

A source close to the late actor revealed to the US media that the 43-year-old star, who had lost noticeably in recent months, was convinced, until a week before his death, that he was going to overcome his illness. He even planned to prepare from September for filming.

To the surprise of her death, some people wondered how she kept her illness a secret while filming a movie with a budget of 200 million dollars and that the following year she earned 1.3 billion worldwide, in addition to being nominated for the Oscar for Best Film.

To which film finance attorney Schuyler Moore assures that a Marvel star would likely not require a medical exam for insurance purposes.

“Big studios don’t usually get completion bonuses,” says Moore. “They are more frequent in the world of independent cinema. Sometimes the big studios will seek to insure a particular actor, but usually they have a particular reason for doing so. Otherwise, the studies will only assume the risk (of illness or death) ”.