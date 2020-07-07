What was missing: Monkeys steal blood samples with coronavirus

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

A group of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and took blood samples from patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Reuters news agency reported on May 29.

According to the report, the attack happened this week, when a laboratory technician was walking on the campus of a state medical school in Meerut, 460 km (285 miles) north of Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh. “The monkeys grabbed the blood samples from four COVID-19 patients who are in treatment and fled … we had to take their blood samples again,” said Dr. SK Garg, a senior university official. .

Indian authorities were unclear if the animals had spilled the blood samples, the news agency report explains, but people living near the campus fear further spread of the virus if the monkeys took the samples to residential areas.

The big question residents ask is whether monkeys could contract the coronavirus after coming into contact with infected blood; in the country, there are 165,799 positive cases of COVID-19

and 4,706 deaths. “No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the disease,” Garg told Reuters.

The question is relevant, in turn, because among the theories of the spread of the coronavirus – which was first recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year – was that of a possible transmission from animals to humans.

According to Reuters, monkeys have migrated to human settlements in India and have caused riots, even attacking people. Environmentalists say that the destruction of natural habitat is the main reason why animals go to urban areas in search of food.

