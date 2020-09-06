What to do when La casa de papel 4 is over? Twitter wants to know

The fans who have consumed the Season 4 of The Paper House, they have an urgent question: And now … who can defend us?

On Friday, April 3, Netflix uploaded the last season of the Spanish series about the famous thieves who wear red, and on Twitter they do not talk about anything else. In fact, # LacaseDePapel4 It has been a global trend since April 2 due to the anxiety generated by the new chapters on social networks.

At CNET en Español we have some suggestions on what to do after seeing the Professor and his henchmen, but before showing them to you, let’s review some reactions on Twitter from the followers of the series directed by Álex Pina:

First reaction

And now?

It hurt

To wait

Help!

The effect

Evidently

In a picture

The great question

Time goes fast

Well, if you feel like one of the tweeters, don’t panic, I mean, don’t panic. At CNET en Español we have a list of spanish series and other Anglo-Saxons, which you can see once you finish watching The paper house. You can also read an interview with the director of La casa de papel, Álex Pina.

Finally, we leave you a gallery with some shows that you can review now that you are in quarantine.