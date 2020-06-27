What to do if your coronavirus check doesn’t arrive?

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The first checks of the economic stimulus of up to US $ 1,200 They reached eligible taxpayers during the third week of April, and by the end of May the vast majority of people should have already received it. However, if you haven’t received anything and you think your payment has evaporated (or disappeared for some reason), we can help you with certain information, including how to contact the IRS if your check never appears.

The first of the financial aid checks was sent in mid-April. If that seems like a long wait for your money to arrive, we recommend that you visit the IRS online tool designed to track payment status. In general, it should inform you when your check will be processed and how you will receive it (for example, as a paper check in the mail). But if this Get My Payment portal doesn’t provide you with information you understand or says your check is on the way and you haven’t received it, you may need to report the discrepancy to the IRS at some point.

Here, we will look at some possible scenarios that might apply to you. This article is frequently updated with new information.

Are you eligible to receive a check?

Before proceeding, just verify that you qualify for a stimulus payment. The numbers below are based on your 2018 or 2019 tax return (whichever you filed most recently). Specifically, you will need to know your AGI (adjusted gross income), which you can find on your most recent 1040 federal tax form. For more questions about eligibility, as if you normally do not file taxes, we recommend you consult our guide to stimulus verification.

The amount you would receive will depend on your total income in 2019 or 2018 and on whether you have filed an annual tax return. These would be those who qualify to receive it:

If you are a single US resident and have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) less than $ 99,000.

If you declared that you are the head of the family and earned less than US $ 146,500.

If you filed a joint return without children and earned less than $ 198,000.

If you are a foreign resident living and working in the United States and have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) —this includes people with work visas such as H-1B, H-2A and L, and people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs.

The legislation passed for the fiscal stimulus indicates that there are people who have not filed an annual tax return in 2018 or 2019 and who could receive the stimulus, in which case, the United States Treasury Department should obtain their information from your Social Security number, to deliver the stimulus if applicable.

You receive a ‘We need more information’ message in the Get My Payment tool

If you already went to the IRS Get My Payment tool weeks ago and were given a payment date, but have not yet received your money, the IRS may need more information from you. Check the Get My Payment tool again, and if it says “You need more information,” the IRS says your check has been returned because the post office was unable to deliver it.

After seeing the message “You need more information”, the online tool will allow you to enter your bank account information to receive your payment directly into your bank account. The IRS says that if you don’t provide your bank account information, they will hold your payment until they have a current email address. Go to the IRS page to change your address to see how to update your address with the IRS.

The IRS is waiting for more information

If you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return or receive government benefits, the IRS should automatically send your check without you having to do anything.

However, if you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, had a gross income in 2019 of less than $ 12,200, or $ 24,400 as a married couple, and did not file a return for 2018 or 2019, you may need to submit some information to the IRS. before I can process your payment. Go to this site for people who didn’t file a return and see if the IRS needs more information about your case.

The IRS sent you a confirmation letter, but you haven’t received your check

A handful of CNET readers inform us that the IRS sent them a letter confirming their payment, but they have not received their check.

“Last week I received a letter in the mail saying I already received my payment. But no, I have not,” said this CNET reader after receiving the confirmation letter that the IRS sends 15 days after sending the payment.

We asked the IRS how it will handle payments from people in this situation. We will update this article when the agency responds to us.

The Get My Payment portal cannot give you information about your payment

Some people say they keep getting error messages in the Get My Payment tool and there is already an online petition asking the IRS for help. On the group’s Facebook page, people are reporting a variety of possible reasons behind the delay.

One person said that the IRS told him that his payment was under a 60-day analysis due to a problem with direct deposit at his bank. Another person said that the IRS told them that their social security number does not match their records. The IRS has not answered our questions about these potential errors and what information you should have on hand before contacting the IRS.

The IRS sent your check to a closed account

Your check could have been returned to the IRS if you tried to send your payment to a now closed bank account or to a prepaid temporary debit card that an accountant arranged for you. If your payment was returned to the IRS, the agency will send your check to the current address on file.

You threw your check in the trash by mistake

Four million people will receive their stimulus money on a prepaid debit card called the Economic Impact Payment Card instead of a paper check. The EIP card comes in a fairly simple envelope, says the IRS, and the sender that appears says, “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

Some people who received it like this thought it was spam and may have thrown it away. If you lost that envelope or accidentally threw it away, the EIP Card service has a list of frequently asked questions about what to do if you lose your card.

The federal government intercepted your payment

If you owe child support, the IRS can redirect your payment to cover past-due support. The Fiscal Service Office will send you a notice if this happens.

You did not receive the total amount owed to you

A different, but related, the problem could be a change in your income in 2020. In some cases, the IRS may owe you more money than you received if the income figure it used to calculate the payment of your tax returns in 2018 or 2019 is lower in 2020.

Similarly, if you now have a new dependent, such as a child, who is not reflected on your tax returns, you may be owed more money. In either case, the IRS said you can claim the extra amount on your 2020 tax return when you file next year. We recommend keeping a detailed record so you don’t forget.

Someone stole your check from your mailbox or let you down in another way

Although it is rare, you may think that you have been scammed with your payment or that it has been stolen. The Federal Trade Commission has a website where you can report the theft of your stimulus check. We ask the IRS what other resources exist for you if you find yourself in this situation.

How to contact the IRS

Within 15 days after your payment is sent, the IRS will send you a letter confirming it. At the end of the letter, there is a number you can call for more information: (800) 919-9835. There is an option (check # 2) to receive information in Spanish.

Earlier this month, the IRS added 3,500 phone representatives to help with potential payment-related issues. The IRS help number is (800) 829-1040. Also here is an option for Spanish.

If you contact the IRS by phone, it is a good idea to give yourself enough time for the call. We wouldn’t be surprised if call volumes increase, or if conversations take some time. It’s also a good idea to have all of your information in front of you when you call, including a copy of your most recent tax ID and the letter the IRS sent you, if you received one.