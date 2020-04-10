‘What They Had’ Helmer Elizabeth Chomko To Direct ‘Nobody Will Tell You This But Me’ Adaptation For ‘Bad Hair’ Producer

Sight Unseen Footage, the manufacturing firm behind Justin Simien’s Sundance thriller, Dangerous Hair, has nabbed the movie rights to Bess Kalb’s memoir, No one Will Tell You This But Me. Elizabeth Chomko, who made her directorial debut with What They Had, starring Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon, will direct the function adaptation.

Kalb, an Emmy-nominated and Writers Guild award-winning author for Jimmy Kimmel Reside!, will pen the screenplay. Kalb has additionally written for the Oscars and Emmys and is a daily contributor to The New Yorker’s Each day Shouts.

The novel, revealed by Knopf on March 17, facilities on Kalb’s relationship along with her grandmother Bobby Bell. Kalb saved each voicemail her grandmother ever left her. Bobby was a drive–irrepressible, glamorous, unapologetically opinionated. Bobby doted on Bess; Bess adored Bobby. Then, at ninety, Bobby died. But on this debut memoir, Bobby is talking to Bess as soon as extra, in a voice as passionate because it ever was in life. With humor and poignancy, Bess Kalb provides us proof of the particular bond that may skip a technology and endure past demise.

Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Oren Moverman will produce with Chomko and Justin Gray Stone for Leisure 360, who introduced her the supply materials. Kalb will function government producer alongside Rachel Jacobs on behalf of Sight Unseen.

Chomko, who earned the Nicholl Fellowship in 2015 for What They Had, is repped by WME, Administration 360 and lawyer Jeff Bernstein. Kalb can be with WME in addition to lawyer Darren Trattner.