What The PS5 Controller Design Reveals About PlayStation’s New Console

Sony has had a sluggish trickle of PS5 information over the previous few months, solely revealing one small piece at a time, as a substitute of getting a giant blow-out reveal. The newest piece within the sluggish reveal is the DualSense, the model new controller of the PS5.

The DualSense is an fascinating piece of tech and breaks from the custom of the DualShock. The controller has haptic suggestions, which Sony states the builders can put to make use of in fascinating methods, like feeling the resistance of a automobile driving by way of mud.

Aside from the specs, the precise design of the controller is a far cry from the custom of PlayStation. It is a bit of a shock, however it does point out that the PS5, generally, goes to deviate from custom.

What the DualSense Exhibits About PS5’s Design

Controllers are inclined to signify the general design of the console itself, just like the blue and gray GameCube controller the pure white of the Xbox One S controller. With that in thoughts, the DualSense ought to point out what the PS5 will seem like, to a level not less than. The most shocking a part of that is that the PS5 will doubtless be largely white, or totally white. That is a giant break from custom as each first model of a PlayStation system has been black for the reason that PS2. Nevertheless, the system might sport a dual-toned design just like the controller as nicely. Here is what Sony stated of their announcement submit of the DualSense.

Now, let’s discuss concerning the colours. Historically our base controllers have a single coloration. As you may see, we went a special course this time round, and selected a two-toned design. Moreover, we modified the place of the sunshine bar that can give it an additional pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the highest of the controller; now it sits at both sides of the contact pad, giving it a barely bigger feel and appear.

That further pop that Sony needs will doubtless translate to the console as nicely. The PS4 has a lightweight bar on the entrance, and it is a placing design alternative that makes it really feel distinctive. If Sony needs that further pop on the PS5, gamers can anticipate there will likely be neon lights glowing on the system. The gist of what Sony needs to do appears to be separating PS5 from previous programs and utilizing its visible design as a marker of the leap in expertise. Utilizing a slick white and black design would definitely make PS5 really feel integrally completely different than different programs Sony Interactive Leisure CEO Jim Ryan echoes this sentiment in an announcement, “DualSense marks a radical departure from our earlier controller choices and captures simply how strongly we really feel about making a generational leap with PS5.”

Why Reveal the Controller First?

It is arduous to say precisely why Sony would select to disclose the DualSense earlier than the console itself, however it feeds into their entire advertising and marketing technique up to now. Info on the PS5 has been drip-fed out during the last 12 months, and Sony has staunchly stayed away from giving out an excessive amount of. The first reveal of the system was by way of a Wired interview, and Sony even took the time to point out off the brand at CES in February 2020. Controllers are, clearly, a giant deal to gamers because it’s what they’re going to be taking part in with for a whole bunch and a whole bunch of hours. Exhibiting off the DualSense offers gamers a tantalizing bit of information, however nonetheless performs into Sony’s entire plan of constructing anticipation for PS5 with incremental, tiny particulars.

