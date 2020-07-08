What the culture clash between ‘Hamilton’ and Trump can teach us about America

The nation’s marked divisions were dramatically relieved this past holiday weekend. When Los Angeles became a pyrotechnic battleground, the premiere of “Hamilton” on Disney + faced President Trump’s incendiary speech on Mount Rushmore: two visions of America as fatally opposed as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop infused musical about the Founding Fathers features America’s origin story with a diverse cast that accommodates those democratic ideals that left entire areas of the population from the start. Trump’s open air performance in South Dakota, a more angry version of his inaugural “American butchery” speech, fueled conflict, fueled complaints and spilled fuel in culture wars.

As the coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control in the U.S., Trump held an event in which the masks were conspicuously and defiantly absent. He was not interested in calming the frayed nerves of a nation where more than 130,000 people died from the virus and millions more became infected.

Instead, he wanted to talk about statues. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down the statues of our Founders, disfigure our most sacred monuments, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.” Unable to win reelection due to his handling of the pandemic or his administration of the crater economy, he has decided that his surest path to victory is through race war.

In which United States do you want to live, the modern inclusive nation of Miranda or the angry and nostalgic failed state of Trump?

Once the leader of the free world, the United States has become an outcast on the world stage. Europe has closed its doors to American visitors, unable to risk exposing itself to a nation that, despite the glories of its universities and the virtuous technicians of its industries, has given up science for the ego of a demagogue.

On Sunday, the tragic news came that Nick Cordero, a charismatic Broadway star who had been in New York’s Cedars-Sinai hospital for months battling the coronavirus and its brutal consequences, died. A handsome, stocky 41-year-old man who reportedly had no known preconditions before he became ill was cut off at his best by a virus Trump insists is exaggerated, even when the new US infections. They are skyrocketing, intensive care units are filling up, and our death toll is dwarfing that of all other wealthy nations.

According to Trump, whose scientific credentials come from having an uncle who once taught at MIT, 99% of cases are “totally harmless.” This fraudulent statistic, broadcast in a speech at the White House to mark Independence Day, was not endorsed by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who, however, was reluctant to openly criticize his skinny boss. when he turned down questions on Sunday’s political talk shows.

Telling the medical truth to the possible dictatorial power is a recipe for being silenced. On CBS “Face the Nation” Sunday, presenter Margaret Brennan explained the situation to anyone who wonders where Dr. Fauci is: “We believe it is important for our viewers to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Enforcement Control. Diseases”. But we have not been able to get our applications for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the past three months, and the CDC has not. We will continue our efforts. “

However, Trump’s diagnosis of what is affecting a suffering nation has little to do with epidemiological data. Reelection is his only concern, as John Bolton makes clear in his book “The Room Where It Happened.” (The allusion to the title of one of the most electrifying numbers in “Hamilton” is pure coincidence, or so the conservative Hawkish author claims, he would never want to appear on the other side of the partisan divide.)

A gangster economy was supposed to be Trump’s ticket for four more years, but COVID-19 overturned that dream and in the process exposed the growing inequality that now has the middle class waiting in the ranks of a food bank for a mile long.

The arts sector has been decimated. A social media campaign, #SaveTheArts, had arts professionals post photos of themselves in their works to remind the world of the plight of actors, singers, stage managers, lighting designers, sound mixers, assistants box office and, yes, arts journalists.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a bailout package for cultural and heritage institutions of approximately $ 2 billion. Meanwhile, unauthorized employees in Los Angeles theaters have been sending me private messages in alarm about the possibility that Congress will not pass another coronavirus relief law.

For some of these workers, all that keeps hunger and homelessness at bay at bay is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a provision in federal CARES law that helps unemployed Californians who might not otherwise be ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits. They have good reason to be terrified. Unlike in Europe, public support for the arts (no matter direct assistance to artists) has only been reluctantly and inadequate in the US Until Trump is out of the office, culture will have to get used to dispense with.

“Hamilton,” the work of art that best epitomizes the Obama era, continues to offer a compensatory leadership voice. The musical does not profess to have all the answers, but is not afraid of questions.

Some have criticized the program for sidestepping the issue of slavery and making the Founding Fathers seem less involved in the institution of white supremacy than they really were. If Trump did not see “Hamilton” aligned with his enemies, he would reject this comment on the show as part of the “left-wing cultural revolution,” determined to “erase our heritage” and “forget our pride and great dignity.”

However, Miranda welcomed the discussion on Twitter and called the criticisms “valid.” As the author of a musical about the American revolution and the birth of our democratic government, you recognize that history is an endless struggle, in which no one has a monopoly on the collective narrative.

Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game. https://t.co/mjhU8sXS1U – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

Miranda believes that fighting with our divisions can move us forward, while the Queens real estate mogul, determined not to lose his unconditional white base, is doubling down on those divisions by tweeting his allegiance to the Confederate South.

These visions were squared on Independence Day and will continue their battle until Election Day. May the best United States win.

To read this note in English click here