What Sony’s Seismic Schedule Changes Of ‘Morbius’, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ & More Actually Means

It’d seem that Sony simply gutted their 2020 schedule. WTF simply occurred? Did the studio all of a sudden abandon all hope in its slate?

That’s hardly the case: it’s simply insurance coverage for the long run.

And, sure, by and huge, all of the schedule modifications that occurred tonight had been in response to the present coronavirus local weather.

With numerous media stories saying that the U.S. hasn’t peaked but with regard to its variety of COVID-19 instances, nobody is aware of precisely when cinemas are coming again, nor do we all know when function manufacturing will resume.

As I discussed earlier, Q1 and Q2 2021 might be in dire want of films given their manufacturing delay, and what’s occurring right here is Sony is filling these holes — the idea being we’ll all be OK by then. Lots of the movies being moved, I hear, are nonetheless in submit manufacturing, aside from Uncharted which is totally paused like a number of different productions through the coronavirus pandemic. As of proper now, the primary main movement image to open ought to cinemas come again early is Paramount’s Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run over Memorial Day weekend.

‘Monster Hunter’

Sony



Let’s discuss what stays standing on Sony’s 2020 schedule: Launching Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4, is the Paul W.S. Anderson directed, Milla Jovovich starring function tackle the Capcom sport Monster Hunter. Subsequent might be Lord & Miller’s animated function Related which has the normal Cloudy With a Likelihood of Meatballs slot of the third weekend of September, Sept. 18. Arguably, it was Sony that all the time proved animated fare within the early autumn widow labored going again to Open Season.

As of in the present day, Sony moved up the Paul Weitz directed, Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood to Oct. 23 from its unique MLK weekend of Jan. 15, 2021. Bear in mind, MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson simply moved to MLK 2021. So now a possible awards contender for Sony goes earlier within the fall. Additionally with the Tom Hanks WWII Greyhound film shifting from Fathers Day weekend June 12 to TBD; that’s additionally one other title that would presumably discover its manner into awards-festival season throughout This autumn.

Additionally, Sony nonetheless has a grip on Oct. 2, which they’re designating to an untitled Sony/Marvel sequel, which many consider is admittedly Venom 2. Additionally remaining on the Sony schedule is Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson’s Man From Toronto on Nov. 20, the Kristen Stewart-Mackenzie Davis comedy The Happiest Season on Nov. 25 and the Christmas Day launch of Elle and Dakota Fanning’s WWII drama The Nightingale.

All of the strikes introduced tonight felt smart, in actual fact, the flicks are actually in higher spots than they had been.

Peter Rabbit 2 was a film that noticed its first 2018 installment play effectively within the winter, and right into a Presidents Day weekend, and this time the sequel is leaping off right into a 4-day MLK weekend. Excellent. If Peter Rabbit 2 was sticking to Aug. 8, it could be enjoying into an ideal storm that’s Warner Bros.’ every-person film Marvel Lady 1984 on Aug. 14. Peter Rabbit 2 will now face off in opposition to MGM’s broad break of Respect, Common’s 355, and New Line’s Mortal Kombat.

Now, Marvel’s Morbius might have stayed on July 31 in opposition to Lionsgate’s femme Kristen Wiig comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar. However as we stated, 2021 goes to want films, and an occasion film that’s on its solution to being completed could possibly be higher suited throughout spring break on March 19 subsequent 12 months the place Paramount presently has an untitled Paranormal Exercise sequel and Lionsgate has Nicolas Cage’s The Insufferable Weight of Large Expertise.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Sony Photos



Ghostbusters: Afterlife strikes away from Common/Blumhouse’s untitled Purge film on July 10, and avoids enjoying into Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 17 and over to March 5, 2021 which is the place Uncharted initially was (in opposition to Paramount’s Jackass, and untitled Common and Warner Bros. films). Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as we beforehand informed you is paused for the second, in order that jumps to Oct. 8, 2021 which offers greater than sufficient time for completion. What did Sony have on that date initially? Effectively, an untitled Marvel film, which now strikes to an undated spot.

So, do you see how all that labored out?