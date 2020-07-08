What real chances do Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have of reaching the White House?

After rapper and timeless polemicist Kanye West announced his intention to run for the presidential election on United States Independence Day, many wonder if there are real possibilities or if it all fits into a personal promotion move.

As surreal as it seems in other parts of the world, the news was not so out of place in a country that has a varied history of entertainment celebrities who have made the leap to politics, with Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood and Donald Trump himself as outstanding signings.

In addition, West had already speculated on his foray into politics in multiple interviews and bombastic speeches at award ceremonies.

But the recent announcement is the strongest to date: On a designated date, with the slogan “2020 VISION” and, this time, yes, backed by his media wife Kim Kardashian West.

Is America’s most mediatic couple serious about their leap into politics?

WEST HAS NOT FOLLOWED THE NECESSARY STEPS

Well, in principle, it does not seem so.

In the absence of four months for the elections, the musician has not officially registered his candidacy in the Federal Elections Commission -Federal Election Commission (FEC) -, said Tuesday a spokesman for the organism.

Neither has he presented a campaign, nor has he displayed any collection of signatures, much less negotiated to be the candidate of any of the minority parties in the United States.

You still have time, but the deadline to register as an independent has expired in a handful of states, some as populous as New York and Texas.

WILL IT BE BATTED WITH TRUMP?

The other option, more unlikely, is that West register with the Democratic or Republican ranks, the only parties that offer real options to form a Government and that have Joe Biden (Democrat) and Donald Trump (Republican) their, more than sure, candidates.

The move would be confusing, because although West sympathized with Barack Obama in the past, he has lately been praised by Trump.

In 2018, he met with the current president – and a candidate for reelection – at the White House to discuss violence and the prison system.

Dressed in a red cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again”, the famous musician then called Trump a hero and thanked him for making him feel “like Superman.”

THE MOST REALISTIC OPTION: WRITING YOUR NAME ON THE BALLOTS

With that scenario, the US electoral system still leaves one possible option: for voters to write their names on the ballots.

To do this, it would have to deploy a huge promotional campaign and the method is not allowed in all states.

Money, fame, and exposure. Ample. According to Forbes magazine, he is the highest-paid star in 2020. Although he should make up a resume full of controversy and abrupt self-centeredness as when he said “the greatest artist of all time” when presenting his religious album “Jesus is King”.

THE MOST LIKELY OPTION: PERSONAL PROMOTION

Few deny the artistic merits of West, one of the most influential rappers with acclaimed albums like “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”, but the media character has overshadowed the artist.

West announced his presidential “bid” days after teasing out a new song and album titled “God’s Country.”

The musician and the Kardashian family are adept at making headlines and profiting from any aspect of his life, from an enmity with Taylor Swift squeezed for a decade to his reunion with religion.

IN THE UNITED STATES – AND CALIFORNIA – VOTE FOR THEIR FAMOUS

With everything analyzed, it would not be so rare for West to participate in a presidential debate.

Reagan was a Hollywood actor when he switched from the progressive Democratic Party to the conservative side and became one of the White House’s most remembered tenants.

Before presiding over the country, Reagan ruled California, a legacy picked up by Arnold Schwarzenegger with a nomination he dubbed “Governator” as a nod to “Terminator.”

Clint Eastwood was mayor two years of a small town near San Francisco and Trump enjoyed a stage as a television figure.

Hollywood makes stars … but sometimes politicians come out.