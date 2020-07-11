What premieres on Netflix in June 2020?

Netflix published its list of releases for June 2020 in the United States – which also includes the content that leaves the platform – and there are several heavyweights on it. For fans of 13 Reasons Why, This month comes the fourth and final season, in which we will see the boys of the Liberty High School prepare for their expected graduation.

Also this month the “dramedy” returns The Politician Netflix to show us what politicians are willing to do to win. Among the Latin American novelties that look interesting highlights No one knows I’m here about a popular musician from the 90s who moves to Chile to rebuild his life. Another series with a certain musical connotation is Love and live, about a military man who moves to Bogatá after a tragedy, where he meets a singer named Irene.

And as for movies, this month comes two strong original bets: comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, with Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams, who parodies the famous European music competition. AND Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee, about a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam years after fighting in that war to look for clues about what happened to the leader of their troop and, also, a treasure that they believe is hidden in the country of the Southeast Asian.

Among the films – not original, but very worthwhile – that hit the platform in June are Lady Bird, The Silence of the Lambs, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Zodiac.

And stay tuned, because this month many film gems leave the platform, such as The Matrix, Minority Report, Avengers: Infinity War, Philadelphia, Inception and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2020

Arrive soon

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (original de Netflix)

One Take (original de Netflix)

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1 arrives

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: temporada 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: temporada 6

Fuller House: The Farewell temporada (original de Netflix)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: temporada 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (original de Netflix)

June 3 arrives

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (original de Netflix)

June 4th arrives

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (original de Netflix)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (original de Netflix)

June 5 arrives

13 Reasons Why: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (original de Netflix)

Hannibal: temporada 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (original de Netflix)

Queer Eye: season 5 (Netflix original)

June 6 arrives

Queen of the South: temporada 4

June 7 arrives

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (new episodes every week – Netflix original)

June 8 arrives

June 10 arrives

Curon (original de Netflix)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: temporada 5

Lenox Hill (original de Netflix)

Middle Men

My Mister: temporada 1

Reality Z (original de Netflix)

June 11 arrives

June 12 arrives

Da 5 Bloods (original de Netflix)

Dating Around: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

F is for Family: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (original de Netflix)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (original de Netflix)

The Search (original de Netflix)

The Woods (original de Netflix)

June 13 arrives

Alexa & Katie parte 4 (original de Netflix)

How to Get Away With Murder: temporada 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15 arrives

June 16 arrives

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: part 2 (Netflix original)

June 18 arrives

A Whisker Away (original de Netflix)

The Order: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

June 19

Babies: parte 2 (original de Netflix)

Father Soldier Son (original de Netflix)

Feel the Beat (original de Netflix)

Floor Is Lava (original de Netflix)

Lost Bullet (original de Netflix)

Girls from Ipanema: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

One-Way To Tomorrow (original de Netflix)

The Politician: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Rhyme Time Town (original de Netflix)

Wasp Network (original de Netflix)

June 21

June 22

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (original de Netflix)

June 24

Athlete A (original de Netflix)

Crazy Delicious (original de Netflix)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Original)

June 26 arrives

Love and live (Netflix original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (original de Netflix)

Home Game (original de Netflix)

Straight Up

June 29

June 30 arrives

Adú (original de Netflix)

BNA (original de Netflix)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (original de Netflix)

Everything left by the platform in June 2020

Releases June 1

Releases June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Releases June 4

Releases June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Releases June 9

Releases June 10

Releases June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Serie 1

Releases June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Releases June 13

Releases June 21

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Releases June 22

Releases June 24

Releases June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Releases June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: temporada 1-2

Releases June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: temporada 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: temporada 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: temporada 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man