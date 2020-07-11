What premieres on Netflix in June 2020?

Netflix published its list of releases for June 2020 in the United States – which also includes the content that leaves the platform – and there are several heavyweights on it. For fans of 13 Reasons Why, This month comes the fourth and final season, in which we will see the boys of the Liberty High School prepare for their expected graduation.
Also this month the “dramedy” returns The Politician Netflix to show us what politicians are willing to do to win. Among the Latin American novelties that look interesting highlights No one knows I’m here about a popular musician from the 90s who moves to Chile to rebuild his life. Another series with a certain musical connotation is Love and live, about a military man who moves to Bogatá after a tragedy, where he meets a singer named Irene.
And as for movies, this month comes two strong original bets: comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, with Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams, who parodies the famous European music competition. AND Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee, about a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam years after fighting in that war to look for clues about what happened to the leader of their troop and, also, a treasure that they believe is hidden in the country of the Southeast Asian.
Among the films – not original, but very worthwhile – that hit the platform in June are Lady Bird, The Silence of the Lambs, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Zodiac.
And stay tuned, because this month many film gems leave the platform, such as The Matrix, Minority Report, Avengers: Infinity War, Philadelphia, Inception and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
Arrive soon
- It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (original de Netflix)
- One Take (original de Netflix)
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
June 1 arrives
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: temporada 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
June 2
- Alone: temporada 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell temporada (original de Netflix)
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: temporada 1
- True: Rainbow Rescue (original de Netflix)
June 3 arrives
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream (original de Netflix)
June 4th arrives
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (original de Netflix)
- Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (original de Netflix)
June 5 arrives
- 13 Reasons Why: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (original de Netflix)
- Hannibal: temporada 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime (original de Netflix)
- Queer Eye: season 5 (Netflix original)
June 6 arrives
- Queen of the South: temporada 4
June 7 arrives
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (new episodes every week – Netflix original)
June 8 arrives
June 10 arrives
- Curon (original de Netflix)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: temporada 5
- Lenox Hill (original de Netflix)
- Middle Men
- My Mister: temporada 1
- Reality Z (original de Netflix)
June 11 arrives
June 12 arrives
- Da 5 Bloods (original de Netflix)
- Dating Around: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- F is for Family: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Jo Koy: In His Elements (original de Netflix)
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (original de Netflix)
- The Search (original de Netflix)
- The Woods (original de Netflix)
June 13 arrives
- Alexa & Katie parte 4 (original de Netflix)
- How to Get Away With Murder: temporada 6
- Milea
June 14
- Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15 arrives
June 16 arrives
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: part 2 (Netflix original)
June 18 arrives
- A Whisker Away (original de Netflix)
- The Order: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
June 19
- Babies: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
- Father Soldier Son (original de Netflix)
- Feel the Beat (original de Netflix)
- Floor Is Lava (original de Netflix)
- Lost Bullet (original de Netflix)
- Girls from Ipanema: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- One-Way To Tomorrow (original de Netflix)
- The Politician: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Rhyme Time Town (original de Netflix)
- Wasp Network (original de Netflix)
June 21
June 22
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (original de Netflix)
June 24
- Athlete A (original de Netflix)
- Crazy Delicious (original de Netflix)
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Original)
June 26 arrives
- Love and live (Netflix original)
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (original de Netflix)
- Home Game (original de Netflix)
- Straight Up
June 29
June 30 arrives
- Adú (original de Netflix)
- BNA (original de Netflix)
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (original de Netflix)
Everything left by the platform in June 2020
Releases June 1
Releases June 3
- God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Releases June 4
Releases June 7
- Equilibrium
- From Paris with Love
Releases June 9
Releases June 10
Releases June 11
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Serie 1
Releases June 12
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Releases June 13
Releases June 21
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
Releases June 22
Releases June 24
Releases June 27
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Releases June 29
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: temporada 1-2
Releases June 30
- 21
- The Amityville Horror
- The Andy Griffith Show: temporada 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: season 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: temporada 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: temporada 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Sliver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man
