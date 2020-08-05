What is the best app to make video calls?

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The outbreak of COVID-19 —The new coronavirus, which originated in China and has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the past three months — has led companies to implement remote or home work policies, and has caused many people to cancel their travel plans and, in general, remain in your homes as much as possible. But even if you stay home, you probably still have work to do or want to communicate with your friends and family. Fortunately, there are several good video chat and video conferencing apps that can help you stay in touch, and many of them are free.

It should be noted that most of these applications have suffered security-related problems in the past, which have since been solved by the companies that offer them (including Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google).

While the video conferencing app or service you use for work probably depends on what the company has hired, if you’re looking for a good alternative, check out the following seven free video conferencing apps.



Playing:

Watch this:

The best applications to make video calls

5:42



Cesar Salza / CNET FaceTime is Apple’s proprietary video calling application. If you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac, this works without problems and allows you to start a video chat with any of your contacts (as long as they are also users of Apple devices), just as you would with a phone call or a message from text. And although FaceTime’s main objective is video chats, as its name implies, you can also make audio-only calls if you are in a place with Wi-Fi or data connection, but with little phone signal. Since the launch of the iOS 12 operating system in 2018, Apple has also added the Group FaceTime option, which allows you to chat with up to 32 people at once, assuming they all have Apple devices, of course. READ Halle Berry apologizes and turns away from transgender role after backlash

Angela Lang / CNET Whatsapp, Facebook’s messaging app, has more than 2 billion users worldwide. It is easy to use and works on Android and iOS devices. WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption, which means that only you and the person you’re sending a message to can read it. You can use it to send messages or make video or audio calls. Its global popularity makes it an excellent option to keep in touch with family and friends from all over the world.

Angela Lang / CNET Skype, owned by Microsoft, is available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac, and offers video and audio calls, as well as a messaging feature. It has an easy to use interface and supports up to 50 people in the same audio call (the number of video calls depends on the device you are using, according to the company). Skype also allows you to record, save, and share your video calls, and it has live captions.

Marco Polo If you want to video chat with someone, but you cannot do it in real time – perhaps the person has a complicated work schedule or lives in another time zone – Marco Polo is the application for you. You can send individual video messages or group chats, which other parties can see and reply to whenever they want. Unlike Snapchat, Marco Polo saves all your video messages so you can see your conversations again, and does not limit the length of the videos. You can also add fun filters and voice effects to liven up your conversations. READ Jonathan Isaac, the first player who does not kneel in the NBA before the anthem

Angela Lang / CNET The Facebook Messenger application is mainly used for sending messages, but it also includes a video chat function, making it a good option for those who spend all their time on the platform of this social network. If the person you want to talk to is also a Messenger user, you can start a video or audio call through the application. And just like in the main Facebook app and Instagram, you can also add a temporary photo or video to your Story in Messenger.

Zoom Zoom offers video and audio conferencing, chat and webinar capabilities on mobile devices, desktops, phones, and conference room systems. It offers a free entry level that allows you to have up to 100 participants and have unlimited individual meetings. However, it does set a maximum limit of 40 minutes for group meetings. Zoom also has small and medium-sized business versions, as well as a business version, which costs $ 20 a month per host. If the organization you work for does not use any video conferencing services and you are looking for a professional option while working from home, at least in the short term, Zoom may be a good option for you.