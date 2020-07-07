What is a black hole? The dark monsters of the universe [fotos]

Black holes are powerful and elusive regions of space. They have inspired science fiction writers, scientists, and space fans to talk about the deepest mysteries of the universe.

Nothing, not even light, can escape the strong gravitational field of a black hole. We have wondered and speculated what they would look like and now we have a better approach than before.

Most of our images of black holes are from artistic conceptions, like this one released by NASA in 2015. This image communicates the idea that a black hole emits radiation and has high-speed winds. This artistic image is based on another image from the Pinwheel galaxy, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

