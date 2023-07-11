What If Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Who doesn’t like to binge-watch cartoons or animated drama series? Probably everyone, right? And, when the animated drama series was released under the Marvel production company, it added more excitement. Similarly, Marvel released one such animated anthology drama series, ‘What If.’ on Disney+ on August 11, 2021. And, since it was released for the first time, fans have showered their love on the show.

Marvel’s animated show, What If Season 1, was adopted from Marvel Comics. Here, the plot revolves around various timelines in the multiverse and a number of heroic characters. On top of that, What If Season 1 has received a massive response from the audience and critics. For instance, the show was awarded 7.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Since the show makers released the first season of What If on Disney+, fans praised the efforts and unique storyline of the show. And now, it’s been almost two years since we received the second installment of the What If animated drama series. This article will provide the possible release dates, cast members’ names, and trailer updates for What If Season 2. So without spending so much time, let’s look at the What If Season release dates.

What If Season 2 Release Date

Marvel’s ‘What If’ is an American animated anthology series initially created and developed by A.C. Bradley. The series was successfully released for the first seasons, and the audience loved the exciting twists and turns of the storyline. But unfortunately, the show makers have not announced the official release dates for What If Season 2.

On top of that, we have also seen that the first season’s finale has already confirmed that the story isn’t over yet, but it was only the beginning. But it’s been almost two years since we didn’t get What If Season 2.

What If Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

As its name suggests, ‘What If’ season 1 revolves around the various aspects and possibilities of different results from the multiverse. Let me simplify that. So the overall plot of What If Season 1 concentrates on alternate timelines throughout the multiverse, where various superheroes are depicted in different lives, which is unusual from the original storyline that we know about Marvel and its Avengers.



The first season of What If was released with nine episodes where you can experience different worlds and universes with different outcomes. The episodes also carry a title which is enough to give a brief idea about the episode.

In addition, the creator, A.C. Bradley, hinted about the expected plot and storyline of what will happen in What If Season 2. He stated that the second season would return in anthology form, where the audience would receive all new stories, lots of fun would be added, and new heroes would take over the whole show.

So, in a nutshell, Marvel’s upcoming animated anthology series, What If, will come out as one of the most entertaining sci-fi series. According to some sources, What If Season 2 will release by the end of 2023.

What If Season 2 Cast Members List

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Mick Wingert as Iron Man

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Lake Bell as Black Widow

Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow

Josh Keaton as Captain America

Ross Marquand as Ultron

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Alexandra Daniels as Captain Marvel

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson

Seth Green as Howard The Duck

Paul Rudd As Ant-Man

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

Stanley Tucci as Dr. Erskine

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Evangeline Lily as Hope

Michael Rooker as Yondu

What If Season 2 Episode Title List

What If Season 1 Episode 01 – “What If… Captain Carter Was The First Avenger?”

What If Season 1 Episode 02 – “What If…T’Challa Became a Star Lord?”

What If Season 1 Episode 03 – “What If…The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes”

What If Season 1 Episode 04 – “What If…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”

What If Season 1 Episode 05 – “What If…Zombies?”

What If Season 1 Episode 06 – “What If…Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?”

What If Season 1 Episode 07 – “What If…Thor Was An Only Child?”

What If Season 1 Episode 08 – “What If…Ultron Won?”

What If Season 1 Episode 09 – “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?”

Where To Watch What If Season 2?

As we all know, Marvel never compromises with quality-filled entertainment and always provides a unique storyline through its various supernatural characters. Similarly, this year will bring such entertainment with broader possibilities of various storylines in What If Season 2.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf on their #AnnieAwards win for Best Editorial, Television & Media! pic.twitter.com/8f0cP8g5Yo — What If…? (@whatifofficial) March 13, 2022

The first season of What If received a gigantic response from the audience and critics, and many fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment since 2021. If you haven’t watched What If Season 1, go to Disney+ and watch all the series episodes. It’s already been confirmed that the showrunners will release a second season of What If on the same OTT platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In What If Season 2?

The showrunners have yet to release the official release dates and episode numbers for What If Season 2, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for the second installment of the What If animated drama series.

However, if we look at the previous release, we can see nine episodes in What If Season 1, so we can expect the same number of episodes for the upcoming What If series.

What If Season 2 Makers Team

We can only conclude this article by mentioning the due credits of team members who worked for the production of the What If series. What If Season 1 was surrounded by a lot of action-adventure, science-fiction, and jaw-dropping performances of our beloved superheroes, all credit goes to the creator, A.C. Bradley.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf on their #CriticsChoice Awards nomination for Best Animated Series! pic.twitter.com/KzIQDKHD5f — What If…? (@whatifofficial) December 6, 2021

Apart from the creators, the show has also included an American director and storyboard artist, Brayn D. Andrews, who served as the director of What If Season 1. On top of that, A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews also worked together as executive producers along with Victoria Alonso, Kevin Feige, and Brad Winderbaum.

What If Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have not announced the official release date for What If Season 2. Moreover, the teaser trailer for the second season is also yet to be released.

Therefore, here, we have provided a What If Season 1 trailer. Click on the link above to watch the official trailer of What If Season 1 and get a brief idea of the show’s overall concept.

Final Thoughts

So this is the conclusion section of this article. You have all the information about the What If Season 2 release dates. Additionally, animated movies and series often add a pinch of variations and fictional twists, so it’s always fun to watch such a heroic drama series.

Further ahead, the show makers have yet to disclose the official release dates for What If Season 2. So fans have to wait for the final confirmation. But you don’t need to worry about your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest information once we get the official release dates from the team members. Till then, enjoy the first installment of the What If animated drama series, and comment down your favorite characters.