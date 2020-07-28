What happens to my migration process with coronavirus closure

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) temporarily suspended their in-person services from March 18 to May 3 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Among the services suspended by the closure are interviews for citizenship, legal permanent residence and fingerprinting. However, there are procedures that can still be done and the agency also provides emergency services.

USCIS also indicated that, given the emergency by COVID-19, it will be accepting multiple petitions, requests and other documents that have an original signature electronically reproduced for the duration of the emergency. However, individuals should retain copies of the original hand-signed documents in the event that USCIS requests the documents in the future.

Below we tell you what will happen according to the type of procedure you are carrying out or that you need to carry out.

Appointments at local offices

According to USCIS, applicants and petitioners who have scheduled interview appointments will be notified, and their appointments will be automatically rescheduled once operations resume.

However, individuals who had InfoPass appointments, a service focused on solving complex immigration questions by a trained USCIS officer, will need to be rescheduled via the USCIS Contact Center.

To schedule an emergency appointment, contact the USCIS Contact Center.

Appointments at Application Assistance Centers (ASCs)

When USCIS resumes operations, the agency will automatically reschedule appointments at ASC. However, if you do not receive an appointment via email within 90 days, you should call 800-375-5283.

However, USCIS will not automatically schedule appointments for Canadian or UK visa applicants, so they should contact the appropriate agencies in their country.

Individuals who had an appointment scheduled to request an extension of the employment authorization document or EAD card from Form I-766 will have their application processed with the biometric data presented above. This measure will remain in effect until ASC centers resume normal operations.

Asylum appointments

Asylum offices will send a notification alerting you about the cancellation of interviews, which will be automatically rescheduled. Upon rescheduling the appointment, applicants will receive a new notification with the new time, day, and location for the interview.

If you have a pending asylum application, you can check the status of your case online, through the USCIS portal. And if you need to contact your asylum office, do so by email, post or telephone. Here you will find more information about your asylum office.

DACA renewal

If your Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and work permit are about to expire, you should apply for a renewal. However, some oral arguments (scheduled from March 23 to March 25, and from March 30 to April 1) were postponed, which will impact DACA renewals.

The Immigrant Informed site encourages DACA recipients to contact legal clinics, which will offer virtual appointments to help with renewals.

It is worth mentioning that DACA beneficiaries qualify for receive the fiscal stimulus and unemployment benefits in the states of California, Colorado, New York and Texas. These benefits do not adversely affect your application for citizenship under the final rule of Inadmissibility for Reasons of Public Charge.

Naturalization ceremonies

USCIS will automatically reschedule your naturalization ceremony. If you do not receive a notification within 90 days, you should contact the USCIS Contact Center.

Visa application from abroad

USCIS suspended all procedures with the public, including processes for obtaining visas to enter the United States.

In the face of the current health crisis, USCIS urged everyone, including aliens and non-legal residents, to seek medical assistance if they have symptoms of COVID-19, and indicated that this will not adversely affect aliens in their citizenship application under the final rule of Inadmissibility for Reasons of Public Charge.