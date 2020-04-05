What Faith Did After Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ended

Faith Lehane, the “rogue” Slayer in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, offered a foil to Buffy, and her story continued after the TV present’s seventh season accomplished, transferring into Darkish Horse’s comedian guide variations.

Performed by Eliza Dushku on and off because the collection’ third season, Faith was a tragic antagonist. The place Buffy had at all times leaned towards benevolent heroism that generally bordered on grandiose, she wore her mantle as “The Chosen One” with pleasure, even when it often turned a chip on her shoulder. Nonetheless, Faith wore the identical mantle a lot in a different way, selecting to think about their standing and privilege as Slayers as one thing that set them aside from everybody else, two in opposition to the world, sharing a burden that no one else might perceive. Past that, Faith possessed a extra aggressive nature and appeared to take pleasure in looking and killing on patrols, the place Buffy deemed it a vital evil, for the larger good.

This distinction typically put the 2 at odds, and in season three, Faith murdered a human. After teaming up with the Massive Dangerous of the third season, Mayor Richard Wilkins, Faith noticed him as a father determine, albeit an evil one. She ended up in jail, then received on a redemptive arc with Angel within the vampire’s personal spin-off collection, Angel, earlier than returning to assist Buffy defeat the First Evil in season seven. Faith and Buffy skilled the brand new Potential Slayers collectively, and whereas the air was by no means utterly cleared between the 2 for his or her tumultuous previous, they appeared to be in a superb place – each alive and not sharing the burden of being a Slayer in a solitary method – after the collection finale. Faith’s story continued within the Darkish Horse comics, which picked up the place the present ended and has gone by means of a twelfth season.

What Faith Has Performed Since Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ended

The season seven finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer made point out of a Hellmouth in Cleveland; Faith stored her reference to Robin Wooden, the son of a Slayer, open when he traveled to Cleveland to guide a bunch of Slayers there. Although Faith by no means was the kind for drawn out, romantic connections, it at all times appeared like she was genuinely keen on Robin. Although at all times considerably of a free cannon and a wild card, Faith’s love of being a Slayer light over time, together with her taking over the occasional job to assist Robin or Giles, who contracted her as an murderer to kill one other rogue Slayer who was a possible risk to Buffy.

Faith’s friendship with the rogue Slayer, Gigi, ended up getting her in sizzling water with Buffy and Giles, who have been satisfied that she was beginning one other backslide towards the place she had been beforehand, earlier than her rehabilitation and time spent with Angel and in jail. After Gigi’s dying – which had a profound impact on Faith – she thought-about hanging up her stake for good, as she had earned her passport from Giles and a ticket for a free life. Nonetheless, Faith was drawn again to being a Slayer with the brand new aim of serving to different Slayers who have been straying from the trail. After Angel killed Giles, Faith took Angel’s aspect and determined to assist him by means of his guilt and ache as he had as soon as performed for her, then settled down in London.

By way of her friendship with Angel particularly, Faith discovered a brand new sense of goal and maturity – it turned her aim to maintain Slayers not solely collectively, banded collectively and powerful, however assist them understand their goal and preserve them from making her previous errors. Faith has at all times possessed an excessive amount of guilt and self-hatred, much like Angel’s brooding nature, the place he looks like he can by no means totally atone for his previous sins. It made them good companions all through the comics, and added lots of depth to Faith’s character. In the end, Faith ended up with the remaining members of the Scooby Gang in San Francisco, and have become a part of a supernatural police division with none aside from Buffy herself in the newest Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics.

