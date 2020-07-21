What everyone expected is that Keanu Reeves entered the world of comics and it is already a reality

Keanu Reeves expands its artistic frontiers. The actor is writing a comic in which the protagonist is an immortal man whose appearance is very similar to that of the interpreter of the Matrix.

Because the years do not seem to pass by the Canadian artist, some people think that this new facet of Reeves is a way of narrating his autobiography.

Entitled “BRZRKR”, it tells the story of a man who has the gift of immortality and who has been wandering the Earth for centuries. The individual is recruited by the United States government to carry out top-secret missions.

The story is an epic of action, very violent, with a protagonist who looks like an indestructible machine, full of anger and who is physically very similar to Reeves. The actor has co-written the twelfth volume in the series, along with Matt Kindt for Boom! Studios.

“I have been fascinated by comics since I was a child and have marked part of my career,” Reeves said in a statement. “Have the opportunity to create ‘BRZRKR’ and collaborate with industry legends such as authors Matt Kindt and Clem Robbins, artists Alessandro Vitti and Bill Crabtree, and illustrator Rafael Grampá, along with the entire Boom team! Studios is a dream come true, “he added.

Indeed, Kindt is a very notable figure in the world of graphic novels, having worked in titles such as Spider-Man and Justice League, as well as being a candidate for six Eisner Awards and winner of a Harvey Award.

Although physically, Immortal Man is very much like Reeves, the story has nothing to do with the life of the John Wick actor. Precisely, his experience as an action hero has influenced the protagonist to have his appearance.