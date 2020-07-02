What does wrestling have in common with wrestling vs. the COVID-19?

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



It is no secret that Latinos in the United States have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, according to figures from the Covid Tracking Project, Latinos / Hispanics in 42 states of the country make up a proportion of confirmed cases of contagion much higher than their proportion as a percentage of the total population. In eight states, even, the figure is four times higher.

With this in mind and with the objective of containing contagion in this population, a new campaign is calling on Latinos to put on the mask or mask, because —as happens in the popular Lucha Libre, “the one who takes off the mask , lose the fight. “

Created by the advertising agency d’expósito & Partners, “Lucha vs. El Virus” has been inspired by the popular Mexican Lucha Libre where colorful masks are used to hide the identity of the fighters or, in this case, to avoid contagions of COVID-19. An announcement in Spanish (which you can see below) is being broadcast these days by Univisión, Telemundo and CNN en Español, while an English version is also reaching NBC and CNN.

“We play with the double meaning of the word fight,” said Paco Olavarrieta, creative director of d’expósito & Partners, in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to take advantage of this cultural vision to remind Hispanics to stay in the fight, to continue the fight, and as in Mexican wrestling, the one who loses the mask loses the fight.”

To make the subject a little more enjoyable, the agency designed three augmented reality (AR) filters in the form of wrestler masks that users can virtually put on Instagram and Facebook. The idea? invite people to become selfies using those filters and sharing them on their social networks to demonstrate their commitment in the fight against COVID-19.