What Does BTS member Jungkook’s 3-Line Tattoo Mean?

Jungkook is probably going one of many members of BTS and he seems to be basically essentially the most within the case of tattoos. BTS has one of many essential loyal and sturdy fanbases throughout the ARMY. They adjust to each switch of their beloved band intently. The BTS fan web sites maintain a file of each altering hair coloration and new tattoo throughout the group.

Moreover Be taught | The Which suggests Of BTS’ Jungkook’s Flower Tattoo Revealed

One in every of many favourite topics of debate inside this huge fan base is the rising tattoo assortment of BTS member Jungkook. Not too way back, the followers purchased a take a look at Jungkook’s 3-Line tattoo and now they’ve offer you a thought regarding the which suggests it.

On February 27, 2020, BTS revealed their second music video for his or her single “ON.” As on a regular basis BTS motion pictures are filled with daring, vibrant colors, nevertheless the “ON” video adopted its alternate-medieval-universe thought thus it was muted. Inside the video, what grabbed followers’ consideration is Jungkook’s arm tattoos.

In a scene, Jungkook rolled up his sleeves to take a conch shell out of a lake and one among his tattoos, particularly, caught ARYMs’ eyes: three thick, black traces stacked on excessive of each other.

Moreover Be taught | Followers Decipher The Which suggests Of BTS Member Jungkook’s Skeleton Hand Tattoo

Now primarily based on the army, the seen three traces seem like part of the Korean flag whereas the initials “REA” may indicate Korea with the Korean nationwide flower.

There’s a dialogue of Jungkook’s tattoos correct now. The three traces appear as if a part of the Korean flag… the REA half is maybe Korea with the Korean Nationwide flower BUT, others are saying it’s a tiger flower recognized to suggest sept 1st, which is his birthday. pic.twitter.com/r5Kk5F1hk8 — First Sight (@firstsight_jk) February 27, 2020

About jungkook tattoos

1. The three traces that make up the sphere are believed to be symbols of the Korean flag

2. The flower subsequent to the REA textual content material is a form of tiger flower that is recognized to suggest September 1 as a result of the day and month of his starting

© ️firstsight_jk pic.twitter.com/AKRJdroIqC — (sluggish) certain i am!! (@vmfkxlnl) February 27, 2020

Moreover, primarily based on research, BTS’s Jungkook has grow to be basically essentially the most adopted and subscribed member of the Okay-pop boy band in China on all 5 predominant music apps particularly QQ music, NetEASE Music, Kugou Music, Xiami Music, and Kuwo Music.