NEWS

What Does BTS member Jungkook’s 3-Line Tattoo Mean?

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
3 Min Read

Jungkook is probably going one of many members of BTS and he seems to be basically essentially the most within the case of tattoos. BTS has one of many essential loyal and sturdy fanbases throughout the ARMY. They adjust to each switch of their beloved band intently. The BTS fan web sites maintain a file of each altering hair coloration and new tattoo throughout the group.

Moreover Be taught | The Which suggests Of BTS’ Jungkook’s Flower Tattoo Revealed

One in every of many favourite topics of debate inside this huge fan base is the rising tattoo assortment of BTS member Jungkook. Not too way back, the followers purchased a take a look at Jungkook’s 3-Line tattoo and now they’ve offer you a thought regarding the which suggests it.

On February 27, 2020, BTS revealed their second music video for his or her single “ON.” As on a regular basis BTS motion pictures are filled with daring, vibrant colors, nevertheless the “ON” video adopted its alternate-medieval-universe thought thus it was muted. Inside the video, what grabbed followers’ consideration is Jungkook’s arm tattoos.

In a scene, Jungkook rolled up his sleeves to take a conch shell out of a lake and one among his tattoos, particularly, caught ARYMs’ eyes: three thick, black traces stacked on excessive of each other.

Moreover Be taught | Followers Decipher The Which suggests Of BTS Member Jungkook’s Skeleton Hand Tattoo

Now primarily based on the army, the seen three traces seem like part of the Korean flag whereas the initials “REA” may indicate Korea with the Korean nationwide flower.

Moreover, primarily based on research, BTS’s Jungkook has grow to be basically essentially the most adopted and subscribed member of the Okay-pop boy band in China on all 5 predominant music apps particularly QQ music, NetEASE Music, Kugou Music, Xiami Music, and Kuwo Music.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.