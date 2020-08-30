Whale sharks have teeth in their eyes, scientists say

SCOTT TUASON / AFP via Getty Images



Sharks are terrifying creatures and whale sharks (even though they pose no danger to humans) are the largest of this species, as they can grow to a length of 32 inches or nearly 10 meters. But now, scientists have released a data that could add even more terror to the matter.

Whale shark eyes are covered with teeth. The technical term is “dermal denticles.”

Dermal denticles are basically small structures that look and feel like scales, but are actually teeth. Shark skin, with its rough sandpaper-like texture, is also made up of dermal denticles. These denticles help reduce friction in the water, allowing sharks to swim faster.

But despite the fact that sharks are covered with these teeth all over their bodies, having dermal denticles is unique. Scientists at the Okinawa Churashima Research Center in Japan, who are the authors of the study, say that this “is a novel mechanism for eye protection in vertebrates.” The teeth are slightly different from those found in shark skin because they are designed for “abrasion resistance.” These teeth are designed to protect the eyes of the whale shark.

Whale sharks also have what the researchers describe as “a strong ability to retract the eyeball into the eye socket.”

Both the retraction strategy and the denticles make sense when you consider that sharks do not have eyelashes. According to the study, this adaptation is unique to whale sharks.