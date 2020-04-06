‘Westworld’: Who’s Inside Those Pearls? Evan Rachel Wood Provides Clues & Talks Tonight’s Episode 4

SPOILER ALERT: This interview comprises particulars about tonight’s Westworld season 3, episode 4 “The Mom of Exiles” on HBO.

Dolores took over tonight — in additional methods than one. Within the jaw-dropping closing moments, we witnessed her having full sway over Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale (seems, we don’t know her that properly, even after final Sunday’s deep episode) as ‘Halores’ (the mixed model of Dolores and Charlotte). Halores seized the reigns of Delos by throwing the Man in Black in an insane asylum. His help was wanted to be able to block Serac (Vincent Cassel) from taking on Delos. With the Man out of the image, we’ll see how that every one performs out quickly. As Dolores was starting to wage her kickass revolution with the help of Caleb (Aaron Paul) tonight, we obtained to be taught much more in regards to the hosts hanging round in the true world, i.e. Martin Connells and former Shogun World grasp Musashi, who leads Thandie Newton’s Maeve to a bloody destiny. Dolores herself, Evan Rachel Wood, is right here tonight to make sense of all of it for us.

We noticed loads of Dolores tonight — inside her personal physique and Charlotte Hale’s to say the least. Given how Westworld is understood to have two timelines happening on the similar time, all the moments in tonight’s episode — did they happen in two completely different timelines? Halores and Man in Black in a single after which Dolores and Caleb in one other?

No. I believe loads of this occurred concurrently. I believe we did leap a bit originally of episode 3, type of going again to when Dolores first type of rebuilt Hale, in all probability months earlier than Caleb, however no, I believe, so far as I do know, for now, and what the viewers ought to really feel is that they’re all in the identical timeline.

So, Dolores can coexist in several our bodies on the similar time?

Sure. I consider what we’re going to be taking part in with this season is displaying the viewers that, you recognize, they’re code, and their our bodies aren’t who they’re. And we discover that so much additionally with Hale’s character and the sensation such as you’re within the mistaken pores and skin, and there’s loads of metaphors floating round, however sure, I believe she will exist in a number of methods.

There’s that ongoing gesture-motif –the caressing of the face–we frequently see in Westworld. We noticed it right here tonight when Dolores caresses the Man in Black’s face on the finish of the episode. Going again to season one, we noticed Bernard caressing Dolores’ face. Expound on that significance of that recurring gesture in Westworld-converse.

It’s a little bit of a trademark of Dolores, which began with Arnold, and it’s one thing that I grew into the character, like she has sure gestures and sure actions which can be hers. I believe it’s additionally to point out that AI (synthetic intelligence) is ready to join in that means. Be tender, and that is their means of reaching out and connecting. At the very least I really feel like that’s what it means for Dolores. Or it’s both Dolores being tender or she’s providing you with the kiss of loss of life. It’s one or the opposite. There’s no center floor.

Catch us up on Dolores and the Man in Black. His youthful self William (Jimmi Simpson) so liked Dolores. However in later days right here, Dolores really has an ax to grind towards him, all the way down to throwing him in an insane asylum, largely due to how abusive he’s change into within the sport.

Sure. I believe the Man in Black may very well be seen as anyone who was a sociopath or a psychopath in that means. And loads of occasions, these individuals can appear actually regular on the floor, however clearly if you put them right into a setting the place no one’s watching, and he might be who he actually is, this different factor is unleashed. I believe what’s so tragic in regards to the relationship is that she actually did come alive with him, and he is aware of that, and he is aware of that it was actual, and he has no thought how one can get it again, and that’s why it’s devastating for him. And I believe what’s so devastating for her is just not solely did he change into this abusive nightmare to Dolores, however I believe he’s satisfied himself that it wasn’t actual, and she or he is aware of, deep down, that it was, and it’s simply wells of grief and sorrow with these two.

Certainly, it’s a posh relationship.

Yeah, however I believe he additionally fell in love with himself by means of her, and I believe she mentions that within the first season. You understand he stated you’ve unlocked one thing in me, and she or he says I’m not a key. So, I don’t know if she ever would’ve been on an equal taking part in discipline with him or if it ever would’ve labored, however it’s a tragedy throughout.

Do we all know but what Dolores desires with the large prediction supercomputer, Rehoboam?

We don’t know but. We all know after episode Three that she desires to start out a revolution. And so I believe that’s the primary time as an viewers we’re going, ‘Oh, okay, a revolution is just not domination. What’s she speaking about, and what does that appear like?’ And I believe given her conversations with Caleb and revealing to him that the system is plotting out individuals’s lives for them and that free will doesn’t exist, she’s seeing that the true world is so much like Westworld, and she or he says she’s going to chop the twine to the system and present the world what it truly is. Now, once more, that is both heroic or a nightmare or each as a result of revolutions are bloody, and revolutions are scary, and revolutions aren’t all the time what they’re or how they’re portrayed. They’re not all the time heroic. The change is tough and alter is painful, and so I believe it’s nonetheless up for debate whether or not or not Dolores is there to assist or damage. We’re undecided but.

Does Dolores have a deeper historical past with Serac we don’t find out about but? He’s so threatened by her.

As a result of the system can’t learn her, and he lives his life by the system, and I believe that’s why he’s actually afraid of Dolores, as a result of she has the processing functionality that his machine has, perhaps not as many ideas per second, however she’s actually the one one that may go toe to toe with it, as a result of she in all probability relates extra to that piece of equipment than she does to any human. She understands it. She speaks its language. So, given the ability that she has and the books that she learn in season 2 that had been, you recognize, decoding the people, and on condition that entry, I believe we’re actually going to see issues blow up.

Dolores tells Caleb ‘we’re going after the one that took your future’, that is earlier than they embezzle the cash out of Liam’s account. Will we see that plotline play out?

Completely. You understand, once more, Caleb remains to be type of a thriller to the viewers. We maintain seeing these flashbacks, and he has this type of tortured previous, and you recognize he served within the army, however we don’t fairly know what it means.

So, there’s a connection between Liam and Caleb?

I don’t know if there’s a connection between Liam and Caleb, per se, however I don’t assume we’re finished delving into Caleb’s character, and I don’t assume we’ve gotten to the middle of his maze but.

OK, let’s title the 5 pearls that Dolores has. Charlotte is one. Do we all know the opposite? Is among the pearls Dr. Robert Ford?

Nicely, who do we all know is a number now? There’s one in Charlotte Hale, one in Martin Connells, Tommy Flanagan’s character. Bernard is one. So, there’s yet another unaccounted for, I consider.

Dr Robert Ford would all the time name Bernard “previous buddy”, however tonight, Connells calls Bernard his “solely buddy” on the finish of the episode.

Nicely, it’s smart to concentrate to dialogue on Westworld as a result of the whole lot can tie again to one thing else, and there’s loads of repeated imagery and loads of repeated traces, so much like code, so little variations like “solely buddy” and “previous buddy” can truly imply so much.

After which Musashi, we don’t know who’s inside him, proper?

We do. We all know who’s in everybody.

Is it Teddy?

It’s Dolores. Dolores kills Maeve as Musashi. She’s in Musashi, she’s in Connells, and she or he’s in Hale. She’s all of the pearls that had been copies of her. And in case you’ll discover, Connells’ tie is that this blue that matches the blue costume, and Musashi can be wearing blue. All of them have these little hints of blue in there.

Nicely the explanation why I used to be leaning towards Dr. Ford inside Connells was due to the “buddy” reference.

It was undoubtedly Dolores. Yeah, she’s his (Bernard’s) solely buddy. No, Dr. Robert Ford and no Teddy.

How are you doing throughout this complete coronavirus local weather?

All proper. I’m extra frightened about people who find themselves going to lose their homes and don’t have healthcare and the way we’re going to get well from this simply as a rustic with the economic system and the whole lot. However me, personally, I’m okay. You understand I’ve an in depth household unit and have been homeschooling my child and attempting to only backyard and take piano classes and do all of the issues that I all the time postpone that now all of us have loads of time to do and simply conserving my spirits up. However once more, I believe it’s the extroverts which can be actually freaking out proper now. Like me and my introvert mates are like ‘we’ve been getting ready for this our complete lives.’ As terrifying as it’s for lots of people, and I’m undoubtedly not downplaying that in any respect, you recognize, the silver lining is lots of people have gotten to hit the reset button and collect themselves a bit, which is good.

One of many questions I’ve been asking these related to Westworld is with the whole lot that’s happening, how has the that means of the present modified for you within the present COVID-19 local weather?

It’s type of terrifying, as a result of after we had been taking pictures season three, sooner or later, you recognize, everybody was sporting masks, and that is earlier than the pandemic, clearly. So, on set we really feel like we’ve already type of lived this in a bizarre means, after which now it’s taking place in the true world. They (the creators and writers) have finished a extremely good job of having the ability to predict type of the place we’re going, and so whereas it is a science-fiction present, it is extremely a lot primarily based in actuality, and if individuals don’t perceive it, they need to as a result of they should study what’s happening. It’s truly affecting them now, and the repercussions of it later may very well be one thing fairly terrifying. Clearly Westworld is a fairy story and a cautionary story, however you recognize this stuff are actually taking place, you recognize? In some methods, the system does decide our destinies, and proper now it’s not decided by an enormous machine. Or is it? I don’t know. However the present has modified the best way I have a look at the world. It’s modified the best way I have a look at social media. It’s undoubtedly made me barely extra paranoid and ask extra questions, which I don’t assume is a nasty factor.