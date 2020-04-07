Westworld: When Season 3’s William Scenes Take Place

When, the place and who’s William, Ed Harris’ Man in Black, in Westworld season 3? The newest run of Westworld has been a reasonably drastic departure from earlier efforts, shifting its regular wild west setting to the extra technologically superior wider world and beginning a largely clear slate by way of storylines. Dolores has now entered the world of people and launched into her quest for revenge, however episode 4 (“The Mom of Exiles”) dropped the surprising reveal that every host pearl Dolores spirited out of Westworld was only a clone of herself.

Two distinct factions search to halt Dolores’ plans. One is Bond-villain-in-waiting, Serac, seemingly the world’s strongest determine and the mastermind behind Rehoboam. Serac sees Dolores as a risk to his system, and has roped-in Maeve as a pawn for the upcoming battle, promising an emotional reunion together with her daughter within the Valley Past as reward for her service. The plucky underdogs on this three-way scrap are the unlikely duo of Bernard and Stubbs, who need to shield their human mates from Dolores’ rampage and possibly will not be making mates with Serac both. Conspicuous by his absence in Westworld season 3 up till now was Ed Harris’ William.

Final time Westworld viewers noticed William was season 2’s finale, as he reveled within the joys of a extra harmful Westworld. Tragically, the Man in Black bought caught up second-guessing Ford’s machinations and shot his personal daughter, firmly within the perception that she was a bunch. Westworld‘s season 2 finale confirmed William on a seaside with the opposite Delos survivors, destined to be rescued. In a single remaining twist for the season, the episode’s post-credits scene exhibits William stumbling in direction of The Forge, reaching the underside by way of elevator and discovering his personal daughter conducting a “constancy take a look at.” Clearly, this William is a bunch within the far future, reliving his worst day as a part of Delos’ continued immortality experiments. Now, in Westworld season 3, William is alone in his mansion, struggling violent delusions of his deceased daughter.

William’s whereabouts in Westworld season Three affirm that his actual self was picked up safely from the park on the finish of season 2, though the as soon as formidable Man in Black has since beginning “working from residence” in a downward spiral of isolation and insanity. The season 2 finale post-credits scene remains to be a few years in William’s future. Because of this the Man in Black both returns to Westworld at a later date and is given a technological improve, or host-William exists fully individually throughout the park, whereas the unique stays none the wiser on the skin.

“The Mom of Exiles” additionally raises a extra attention-grabbing proposition. In season 3’s current timeline, William is struggling delusions of being plagued by Emily, and ends episode Four caught in a psychological well being facility, courtesy of Dolores. Followers assumed that the Emily in season 2’s post-credits was a bunch, however what if she was one other hallucination? William is torturing himself by reliving Emily’s demise, and being subjected to years of constancy exams by the hands of the daughter he killed may be William’s concept of a hell, that means the whole far-future scene might happen fully in his thoughts.

Assuming Westworld season 2’s remaining scene was real, that too would possibly’ve been arrange by William’s season Three debut. Shortly earlier than being sectioned, William’s DNA was taken by Dolores (within the guise of Charlotte Hale). This could possibly be linked to the blood-based authentication expertise woven all through Westworld‘s future – having William’s blood will little doubt show helpful in Dolores’ quest. Alternatively, Dolores has clearly mastered a beforehand unseen stage of host-making – might this stolen DNA pattern be her first step in direction of creating the host-William that may finally be examined within the depths of The Forge?

Westworld season Three continues April 12th on HBO.

