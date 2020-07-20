Westworld: Season 3 Final Episode Summary

HBO



The third of Westworld He has pointed to the existence or not of free will more than ever in this episode 8 that has ended the third season. “We have a choice. I have died many times but there is only one real ending. And I will write that one myself.” Says the voice of Dolores (Evan Rachel Good) at the beginning of the chapter.

The episode begins by reminding us of the death of Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores in last week’s episode and with Caleb (Aaron Paul) fleeing to Los Angeles on a motorcycle and without a helmet. All this while William (Ed Harris) threatens that the time has come to “atone for his sins.” The Man in White shoots Studds (Luke Hemsworth) but Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is saved thanks to the arrival of the forces of order. Among them is Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.) from Westworld Park, another copy of Dolores, with a briefcase for Bernard.

Caleb in turn is following a very clear destination. Find a box in the shape of a coffin, the content of which says: “Property of Delos”. It is a new body of Dolores in which Caleb places his pearl of his consciousness. And this is when Dolores tells Caleb that in Delos they used it to learn to program the host soldiers of another one of their theme parks. “There is a reason I chose you,” says the hostess to the human. “The people who built all of this did so on the assumption that there is no free will. They were wrong. Free will does exist but it is so fucking difficult,” Dolores explains to a Caleb increasingly overwhelmed by the situation.

Serac (Vincent Cassel) in turn remains obsessed with getting the data that Dolores has in his mind. And for this his best asset is Maeve. As Dolores sends Caleb to try to get inside Incite, she and Maeve fight once again. What Dolores did not count on is Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), who while working at Delos made sure she could control Dolores. Charlotte is still quite hurt with what happened to his family and immobilizes Dolores.

Bernard, meanwhile, traveling by car with an injured Studds, makes a technical stop to speak with Lauren (Gina Torres), the wife of Arnold, the human Ford (Anthony Hopkins) relied on to create Bernard’s host. and with his own physique and memories.

Dolores ends up imprisoned inside Incite. Serac tries to find the data of the Delos Immortality Project that he longs for and makes Rehoboam erase one by one the memories of Dolores. Caleb also ends up in the hands of Serac’s men. But Maeve, who has been helping Serac thus far, realizes that the Frenchman will not keep his word to reunite her with her daughter. Also that Serac is simply a puppet at Rehoboam’s mercy. Maeve also discovers that Dolores does not have the key in her mind. “I don’t trust myself with her, I gave her to someone I trust,” Dolores explains.

Dolores and Maeve have a conversation at Westworld in which Dolores tries to once again seek an alliance with the other host. “They created us and knew enough about beauty to teach it to us. Maybe they can find it too. There is ugliness in this world, chaos. I choose to see beauty,” Dolores explains in an episode where the verb “choose” has been very important.

Finally Maeve turns on Serac, killing all his men and wounding him, and Dolores manages to neutralize Rehoboam. But the hostess seems to die in that final feat for liberating the world from the system. Maeve explains to Caleb that Dolores did not choose her because of her capacity for violence, but because of her ability to choose. And we see how they really met when Caleb was in Westworld Park 5 and did not let the soldiers who worked with him rape the hosts Dolores and Hanaryo (Tao Okamoto). Caleb makes yet another decision, that of ordering Rehoboam to erase himself.

To all this Bernard has stopped in a kind of highway motel with a more than reasonable resemblance to the Bates Motel, puts a dying Studds in a bathtub full of ice and takes out the contents of the briefcase to connect his mind, aware that the key he was looking for Serac has it. You have to find the answer about what happens after the end of the world. What happens must be very strong because the host is unconscious after doing it.

Caleb and Maeve leave Incite together, explosions can be seen and heard around them. She asks him if he is ready because in the new world he is going to be whoever he wants.

The credits appear to the rhythm of Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” but, naturally, the third season of Westworld It doesn’t end there and there is always time for a couple of post-credit scenes.

In the first William, again dressed in black, arrives at Delos ready to save the world. He kills a security officer and goes down to the laboratory floor, where he finds Charlotte, who informs him that she is no longer Dolores. A Man in Black host suddenly appears and kills the human William. The good news is that William has finally died but it seems that next season we will continue to have to suffer his character as a host. Well, and Delos is mass-manufacturing hosts.

The second post-credit scene is a dusty Bernard, it seems no one has cleaned the room at the Bates Motel in months, finally waking up after logging in to find an answer. And so things end. But that does not mean that we are not full of questions.

Is Dolores really dead? The hostess explained to Maeve that all the hosts are actually copies of her because she was the first host to function and the others were created from her. Also Lawrence / Dolores would still be alive. On the other hand, Bernard has explained to Studds that he no longer feels the presence of Dolores as he had always done.

Ash and Giggles (and the Giggles t-shirt) have had a small role in this episode making sure to stoke the fire of the revolution in Los Angeles. Will we see them next season? We imagine that they will find a way to join the cause of Maeve and Caleb, that we are not sure what it will be, but that sounds promising.

Could Serac have survived Maeve’s wounds? Will Charlotte be the lousiest bad next season?

And basically, what exactly has Bernard seen? Will Studds still be alive?