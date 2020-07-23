Westworld: Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

HBO



The third of Westworld begins to end and episode 8, which airs on HBO on May 3, will be the last of this season. Luckily we already know that yes there will be season 4 from the series of revolted hosts. But for now we are going to talk about this seventh episode in which Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) have returned and we have even lived a moment, brief, in which Westworld has come back to seem like a western.

The seventh, which is titled “Passed Pawn”, starts in Jakarta. Musashi / Dolores (Hiroyuki Sanada) receives a call from Charlotte / Dolores (Tessa Thompson) who has clearly survived third degree burns from the previous episode. “Get ready. There’s chaos on the streets,” Charlotte warns her. Adding to remember that Dolores’ plan for both of them is to die.

But Musashi does not arrive in time to prepare and is that Maeve (Thandie Newton), who last week demanded more help from Serac (Vincent Cassel), has sent Musashi to his allies Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) and Hanaryo (Tao Okamoto ). And they load that copy of Dolores. Let’s remember that Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) should also be part of this help from Maeve but Charlotte destroyed her pearl in the last episode.

Meanwhile, Caleb and Dolores are in Sonora, Mexico. He wants to know what the hostess’s plans are and what kind of revolution is at hand. Dolores wanted a place where hers could live, but hers have become extinct because of Serac. “People still have a chance. They will need someone to lead them,” Dolores tells Caleb.

This episode 7 of season 3 of Westworld has shed light on Caleb’s past and we have seen again the characters of Dr. Greene (Bahia Haifi) and Whitman (Enrico Colantoni) who were briefly introduced during episode 5 as part of the memories of the war veteran. After having undergone reconditioning therapy sessions and wearing virtual reality glasses with Dr. Greene, Caleb was convinced that he had been serving in the Crimea. They ambushed him and his team and most of them died. He and his friend and partner Francis (Kid Cudi) caught the leader of a group of insurgents, Whitman, but eventually the insurgent leader and Francis ended up dead without Caleb being able to avoid it. Or this is what he believed happened.

Caleb gradually realizes that, under the effects of the drug developed by Incite Limbics, the limits of reality are blurred and emotions are felt less intensely. Caleb was regulating crime through the Rico app. With their friend Francis, who did not die in the war, they were commissioned to catch Whitman, who actually belonged to the pharmacist who developed Limbics. The system, which is always listening, realized that Caleb had let Whitman speak to him and give him all that information and made sure to tie up loose ends. Confuse Caleb so that he ends up killing Whitman and Francis.

Little by little Caleb realizes this in the place in Sonora where Solomon, the previous version of Rehoboam, is, and where the “medical” center where they practiced this reconditioning therapy is. Dolores tells us that Serac’s brother Jean Mi (Paul Cooper) was schizophrenic and Solomon inherited some of his characteristics. When Caleb and Dolores find Solomon, the artificial intelligence system explains that Caleb was one of the first patients in reconditioning therapy. Those for whom it did not work declared themselves dead. In Caleb’s case the therapy worked. The idea of ​​therapy was to reprogram humans as if they were hosts, an idea from Serac.

If it seems to you that I am telling you many difficult things to follow, it is because this episode is much more full than others with expository narration. There is little left for the season to end and several pieces must fit together before it does.

As Caleb confronts her past, Dolores senses Maeve, who has come to take care of her. Dolores wants Solomon to give Caleb a strategy, a new story for humans, as she goes off to fight Maeve. And here begins a battle between Maeve and Dolores, both perfectly dressed in black, in which there is no clear winner.

At the same time Studds (Luke Hemsworth) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) are also still in Sonora, in the mental hospital where William (Ed Harris) is located. They explain to the Man in Black turned Man in White that Charlotte infected him with a virus that allowed Dolores to get into the laboratory system of that place. That virus was what Charlotte injected William into episode 4 and the unknown protein that was detected in his blood in episode 6. According to the system, in addition, William is dead. William, who has had a revelation, says he regrets helping to build the hosts and warns Studds and Bernard to kill them if they don’t kill him sooner.

The episode ends with Solomon having finished preparing a strategy for the revolution Caleb has to carry out just before Dolores deactivates the system by removing herself and Maeve.

“Dolores was made with a poetic sensibility. He will not destroy humanity. He will,” Bernard tells Studds, explaining that they must find Caleb. But William has taken a gun and is as excruciating as ever. He wants to destroy them.

