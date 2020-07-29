Westworld: Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

John P. Johnson/HBO



The fifth episode of the third season of the HBO host series has started with the voice of Serac (Vincent Cassel) in French and explaining his past. With his narration we learn that humanity fell into extinction when he was just a child. His brother kept him alive and both came to the “new world” with the aim of creating a god who would save men from destruction.

“But it turns out that building a god is not easy. We needed data more than anything else,” explains Serac. The French brothers bought the data from Incite co-founder Liam Dempsey Sr (Jefferson Mays), father of Liam Jr. (John Gallagher Jr.), before there were privacy laws. His god project, an artificial intelligence system whose different iterations are named after monarchs of the Kingdom of Israel such as David or Solomon, would end up becoming the almighty Rehoboam.

After processing this information about Serac, we meet Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). They still have Liam Jr. in jail. They need their access code to the system. Dempsey peeks at Caleb with his kind of gimmick Google Glass fashion and something he sees scares him. Trying to escape from Caleb and Dolores, he injects Caleb with a designer drug called Genre. And this is where the episode gets interesting and we experience it in part through the genre film genres Caleb goes through.

Genre’s five film genres at Westworld

Film noir a lo The Maltese Falcon in which Caleb hallucinates in black and white and everything is to the rhythm of an instrumental, disturbing and unsubtle soundtrack. It is in this genre when the system paralyzes the autonomous car in which Caleb, Dolores and Liam travel. They are being chased by Serac’s minions with the intention of taking them away. Former billionaire Liam agrees to use his password so Dolores can get into the system and get the vehicle running again. It must be said that car chases on board cars that are driven on the basis of verbal orders, and not steering wheels and pedals, are not exactly like taken from Baby Driver.

. Or what is the same, warlike moment of attack. This already in color and coinciding with the sequence in which the vehicle in which Caleb and company travel passes in front of The Broad, in Downtown Los Angeles, and its occupants explode one of the cars that follow them. Love Story to the rhythm of Movie’s theme . Or when Caleb looks at Dolores fondly as she shoots Serac’s henchmen who are chasing them. It is a cloying moment and made with warm colors. Luckily Caleb’s friends and regular collaborators appear for RICO app jobs: Ash (Lena Waithe) and Giggles (Marshawn Lynch). Giggles, who is wearing that T-shirt I already need as part of my confinement uniform, knows exactly which drug is affecting Caleb and tells him about it. “It’s five doses in one. A movie marathon. Watch out for the last act.”

The last act, which Giggles has warned us about, comes to the rhythm of an instrumental violin version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”. “What genre is this?” Caleb asks Giggles as he sees people fighting and acting with anger and disinhibition on the streets of Santa Monica. “Reality,” says Giggles. And it is that Liam had warned Dolores that making public the information about the future of the people would have its consequences. “Look at them, they have already returned to their most basic beings,” says Liam, seeing the consequences of people’s behavior after the massive sending of their files.

Thanks to Martin managing to get Dolores Serac’s file, we also learned that he killed Dempsey Sr. “The history of humanity was an improvisation. Now we could plan it years in advance,” Serac explains to Dolores when she spies on the French archive, discovering everything about her past.

Dolores also learns that Serac, whose clock with a dynamic circle indicates the correct operation of the system, has been in charge of isolating marginal cases, such as that of his own brother, which could end up affecting the functioning of the habitat supported by Rehoboam.

The episode ends with Martin’s sacrifice to defend Bernard. He and a reappeared Studds (Luke Hemsworth) flee together. But the role they have to play is not over. Liam Jr. dies at Ash’s hands and leaves Caleb restless. Before dying, Liam yells at Dolores’s ally: “You did it. You did it.” We don’t know what Liam should know or see about Caleb. Who are the characters played by Enrico Colantoni (credited as Whitman) and Bahia Haifi Gold (credited as Dr. Greene) who appear in the sort of visions about Caleb’s past when Caleb is trying to save Liam’s life on the beach ?

And finally, what is the destination of that private jet aboard which Dolores and Caleb board? Will we see Charlotte and Maeve next week?

But in any case and beyond the recap of Westworld This week, does this sound good from Genre? Or does that fifth act charged with reality take away its charm?

