Westworld: Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Already we told you last week, that we did not believe that, as much as Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) would have given up smoking in Westworld, the undercover hostess was the last known Delos executive given to snuff: the late Theresa Cullen. Although Westworld have wanted us to believe otherwise.

With the fourth episode of season 3 of the HBO series we have finally discovered the identity of Charlotte and the occasional surprise.

To begin with, the episode has brought us back to Man in Black / William (Ed Harris). I understand why the creators of the series have recovered this punished and half destroyed character. But its purpose served, we don’t need to see it again. Charlotte meets with him to tell him about Serac (Vincent Cassel), someone who William sold data to more than 20 years ago and who now wants to take a majority of Delos shares.

Meanwhile Serac tells Maeve (Thandie Newton) that he grew up in Paris but there is nothing left of that city. He offers the hostess to leave her in the world where her daughter is, if she helps him find the key that Dolores has to decrypt the data of the profiles of all the guests of the Westworld park. In her attempt to find Dolores, Maeve makes sure to introduce herself unorthodoxly to Mortician, a woman who sold Dolores an identity and helped her smuggle some bodies. In her search for Dolores, Maeve ends up having to confront the Yakuza.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Woods) in turn takes Caleb (Aaron Paul) shopping. We’d really love to get a mirror like the one that lets Caleb see what the suits will look like without trying them on. After that they go to a bank to leave Incite’s Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr.) literally broke. They both end up at a party Dempsey has also attended and where sex workers are registered and the money collected from their work goes to a charity. They know that this party is going to be followed by Bernard (Jeffrey Wright).

“I thought your world would be so different from mine. But there is absolutely no difference,” reflects Dolores in front of Caleb as they enter the party.

And this is where things start to get interesting. In a conversation in which we are not entirely sure of William’s mental stability, Charlotte tells him that she knows him better than anyone and reminds him that he is “her oldest friend”, something that makes William recognize her instantly: ” Dolores, “he says.

Dolores herself is also the host Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the head of the Yakuza has the exact same body as the friend Maeve made last season in the Japanese world of Westworld. “If you want something done right, do it yourself. I shouldn’t have to explain that to you, Maeve,” Musashi / Dolores says to Maeve when Maeve realizes that Dolores has simply copied herself into the body of other hosts. Musashi / Dolores can’t let Maeve work for Serac and leaves her badly injured.

We already knew that Connells (Tommy Flanagan), Dempsey’s head of security, was in fact a host to Dolores. What we couldn’t imagine was that Connells was a copy of Dolores. Connells lets Dempsey escape, making sure Caleb follows him, and stays with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), his true target. “After all the time we’ve spent together, don’t you recognize your only friend?” Connells / Dolores says to Bernard.

Charlotte / Dolores sees that William is taken to a mental institution, making sure before slightly injuring him in the neck, we intuit that with the purpose of being able to continue torturing him until the end of days. And so Charlotte / Dolores gets her vote on the Delos board of directors. Something that will be very practical so that Serac cannot buy the company.

The episode ends with Dolores torturing William and having all the winning cards. But the game is not over.

