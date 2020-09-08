Westworld: Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

HBO



After watching that episode 2 of the third of Westworld titled “The Winter Line” we can affirm that in this new season, the HBO host series continues to satisfy. But we warn you that this article is full of spoilers, so if you have not yet seen the last episode of the misadventures of Maeve (Thandie Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and the rest better save this reading for another time.

Season 3 Episode 2 of Westworld It started in what looked like a Westworld park set in a small Italian village in the middle of World War II and with Maeve somewhat disoriented. She has met again with a Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) just as passionate as ever (as well as alive) but who did not recognize her. The ever-sharp Maeve has been able to appreciate a number of other inconsistencies such as her loss of power to control other hosts, the fact that technicians Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum) and Lutz (Leonardo Nam) did not recognize her either, or that the head of narrative and design in the park, Lee (Simon Quarterman), was not only alive but adores her more than himself.

So no, the one set during World War II wouldn’t be just another Westworld park. But a simple simulation with limited processing power. “If there’s one thing about human nature that’s clear to me, it’s that your stupidity is only outweighed by your laziness,” Maeve declares. Missing does not. And it is that human laziness for not physically and only virtually recreating the world of Westworld that makes Maeve suspicious about the conditions she finds herself in.

But in this episode we have discovered a new world of Westworld in the end. When Bernard returns to the park he encounters a Stubbs (Liam Hemsworth) who has been badly injured for weeks and we learn that Westworld’s head of security is indeed a host. Bernard has returned to Westworld to try to find Maeve and have her help him stop Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

Trying to find her they both end up in the so-called Park 4 of Westworld. And that’s where the creators of Game of Thrones, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, making a cameo and playing two technicians. When we first see them, the character played by Weiss is explaining that he has found a buyer for a dragon host. The buyer in question would be a start-up in Costa Rica. The character played by Benioff wants to know how they are going to send something of similar dimensions to Costa Rica. “Chunks,” Weiss replies and prepares to chop the dragon with an electric saw. Makes you want to do a Drakaris.

Westworld park is closed, but as Studds tells Bernard, the techs are still there to see when they are kicked out. Hence the need to try to make some extra money selling dragons, I imagine.

Bernard and Studds walk through a Park 4 full of medieval elements and that almost seems to be from the park of game of Thrones at Westworld. Although we finally see that Park has a look more of a medieval fair than of game of Thrones.

In any case, Bernard logs into the system to make sure no one has messed with his code to corrupt it and ends up deciding to leave Westworld with the aim of finding Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr.), the co-founder of the intelligence company. artificial Incite. Stubbs is reprogrammed by Bernard to protect him at all costs and accompany him.

And meanwhile Maeve manages to revolutionize things enough to try to get hold of the pearl that would contain all her consciousness. Until he ends up waking up in the real world and meeting Serac (Vincent Cassel), someone whose business is the future and who wants Maeve to help him defeat Dolores.

Everybody seems to want the same in Westworld. And yet my biggest question is this: yes game of Thrones was really a world of WestworldWho would be a conscious host, who would be an unconscious host, and who would be human?



