Westworld renewed for a fourth season: report

HBO



Season 3 of Westworld and HBO has already renewed it for a fourth season, as reported by Variety on April 22.

At CNET en Español we have been publishing summaries of each episode of the current season – here you can read the analysis of episode 6 -, with the final chapter scheduled to air on May 3.

“From the West theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we have enjoyed every twist and surprise created by the mastermind of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision leads us now,” he told Variety Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming.

The series has in its cast Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Vincent Cassel and Ed Harris, among others.

The fourth season of Westworld There’s no HBO release date yet.

