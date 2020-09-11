Westworld: HBO Hosts Will Seduce You Again In Season 3

HBO



Don’t judge me too negatively. But sometime in season 2 of Westworld I lost interest in knowing what was happening with the host revolution instigated by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood); to see if Maeve (Thandie Newton) was reunited with her daughter or not; and, basically, for continuing to suffer the strange story that William (Ed Harris) was up to.

Let’s see, I still don’t care too much about Man in Black and I consider that Westworld I could have easily gotten rid of it, but otherwise I have no complaints about the first four episodes of season 3 of the series that HBO has allowed me to watch in order to write this review.

The third of Westworld It starts just three months after what happened at the end of the second. Dolores has gotten rid of Charlotte’s (Tessa Thompson) body and has her usual look again. But the most remarkable thing is actually that it is in the “real world”, beyond the confines of the Westworld park. It’s not the only one. So are Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), living under a false identity and charged with the Westworld massacre; and Charlotte, who serves as the interim CEO of Delos.s

We can finally see how humans live in Westworld when they are not on vacation at the amusement park. The series is set in a futuristic version of Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2058, although it was actually filmed between Los Angeles and Singapore. There are several sequences in which images shot in Los Angeles are alternated with others filmed in the island country to emulate what that L.A. would be like. futuristic.

The real world of Westworld is populated by the use of virtual reality glasses that would make the team that developed the Gafas Google and that allow you to interact with holograms that seem to really be in front of you. There are robots for construction work that make a fool of those in the Boston Dynamics. Fully autonomous vehicles that coexist with others that are still driven. Smartphones quite similar to the current ones (and a bit disappointing actually, nothing folding or with cap). And all humans are continually wired with a kind of wireless headset much like Things like these.

Beyond we can finally see that real world, the third of Westworld it’s like a breath of fresh air also for a new character played by Aaron Paul (Breaking bad). Paul has a weighty role and plays Caleb, a former military man with money problems to pay for his mother’s medical care and who does illegal jobs that he finds through an app (yes, there are still apps in 2058). Caleb has long conversations (which the viewer can hear in voice-over) with one of his friends and former army buddies. And well, it goes without saying that everything is best seasoned with Aaron Paul’s deep and deep voice.

The season deals with Dolores’s eagerness to try to ensure survival for her species, in addition to taking revenge on all those who try to stop her. “I’ve hurt so many people that I don’t want to hurt anyone else. Unless they want to hurt me,” says the host in the first episode of season 3.

The new episodes also expose the fight between Delos, the company that owns the Westworld park, with Incite, a corporation specializing in data collection and artificial intelligence that promises to personalize everything around you so that you have a tailor-made experience. Some of Incite’s products, like a bot that can emulate the voice and personality of a beloved human being, have reminded me of some of the best moments of Black mirror.

In any case, do not stop watching the first episode of the season until the end, end to enjoy a post-credit scene that will rediscover you with Maeve in what could be another one of the parks of Westworld: an Italian town during the Second World War. Although the town in question was actually filmed in the Catalan town of Besalú. And you already know that in Westworld Nothing is what it seems.

The third season of Westworld It has eight episodes and premieres this March 15 on HBO in the United States and Latin America. On HBO Spain it opens on March 16.



