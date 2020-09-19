West Bengal Karma Sathi Prakalpa Scheme 2020 Apply Online Form – Rs. 2 Lakh Loan for Unemployed

The unemployment rate is a bad thing for the development of the nation. India is fighting with the rate of unemployment for many years. As the population of India is very much high, the unemployment rate is also high.

The reason behind the high unemployment rate in India is the lack of job opportunities, increased competition, fewer opportunities, etc. However, the government of India is launching many schemes to decrease the unemployment rate of the nation.

Recently, due to the CORONA crisis, the rate of unemployment is in its peck. Many people have lost their job. Many people are there who have to leave their job due to lockdown conditions in the nation.

However, the government is opening the economy through an unlocked explanation. Many people have found their new job, but many can not be able to find a new job, and they are looking for a job.

For that person, the financial condition of their family is very poor, and they have to find the job, but because of lack of information and lack of opportunity, they can not find a job. For those persons, the West Bengal government will arrive at a scheme for the unemployed people of the state.

In the explanation of this article, we will serve you with all the related information of the West Bengal scheme for the unemployed person.

About West Bengal Karma Sathi Prakalpa Scheme 2020

West Bengal is launching a scheme that will help the unemployed person in the state. This scheme is for the people who have lost their job in lockdown. They can get the unemployment amount from the government.

With the help of this amount, a person can start a new business for their income and their family survival. In this critical era, the government is helping in as they can to the citizen of India.

As the prime Minister of India has launched an Abhiyan named Atman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under this Abhiyan, the government is trying to become India a self-reliant country. The government is giving financial concessions to all the small and medium enterprises of the nation.

With the help of financial assistance, the business can grow fluently and self-reliantly. The government has set the target to decrease the import of the country in every field and increase the home production of the nation So that the nation can fulfill their basic needs.

Under the West Bengal Karma Sathi Prakalpa Scheme, the government will give the unemployment person Rs.2 lakh as a loan to start a new business. This will help the youth of West Bengal to become self-reliant.

If any unemployed youth wanted to start the company but don’t have enough money to start, they can take advantage of this scheme. However, the business will be initiated by the person only. The government has announced this scheme on a budget of the state of FY2020-21. The state government has allocated an Rs.500 crore budget for this scheme.

Effect of West Bengal Karma Sathi Prakalpa Scheme

The West Bengal government has launched this scheme for the betterment of the youth of the state. The government will provide an Rs.2 lakh amount of loan to the unemployed people of the country. We can say this scheme will positively affect the people of the state. With the help of the loan that they will provide by the government, they can start the new business in the state.

They are able to earn some money from the. Their family income will increase. They can be self-reliant. The number of the foundation of any organization will also increase in the state. However, the increases in a new startup will also give benefits to the state, which helps the central government in the mission of Startup India.

The objective of Karma Sathi Scheme Prakalpa 2020

The government has launched this scheme with a good objective. However, the government has launched this scheme for the betterment of the unemployed youth of the state. With the implementation of this scheme, the youth can get a loan of Rs.2 lakh from the government and can able to start the new business and enterprises or what a person can want.

This will contribute a significant part of the economy as we all know that the manufacturing industry is the second and significant pillar of the economy. This scheme will help to strengthen the second pillar of the economy of the state as well as the nation.

West Bengal Karma Sathi Prakalpa Scheme online application

If any unemployed youth wanted to take a loan of Rs.2 lakh under this scheme, then they have registered themselves on the portal of the scheme. The government of West Bengal has announced a portal or an official website for the scheme.

On that website, the person has to register themselves, and after registration, a person will get the benefits of the scheme that is a loan of Rs.2 lakh. Here I will give you the procedure of the registration of the scheme to get the advantage.

To register yourself, you have to visit the official website of the scheme, i.e., https://wb.gov.in/government-schemes.aspx.

On the first page of the web page website, you have to select the “apply now” button.

After clicking on the Apply now, the system will demand some of your personal information like your father’s name, mother name, husband name, date of birth, mobile number, gender, caste, etc.

You have to enter all the details on the website for registration.

After entering all the information on the official website, you have to click on the submit button on the website.

After completing the registration process, the person can avail of the benefits of the scheme. A person can take a loan of Rs.2 lakh from the government, and they can start the business from that money.

List of Documents For This Scheme

You have to give some documents for the registration process. To finally complete the registration process, a person must provide some documents to the government for verification purposes. The list of the document that is required for the registration is as below.