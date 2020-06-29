West Bengal Board Higher Secondary Result 2020 available on www.wbresults.nic.in:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education was going to declare result notification of West Bengal Board Higher Secondary Result 2020 on to the official site at www.wbresults.nic.in. The expected date of result declaration is last week of May 2020. The West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam conduct onwards 15th February 2020 at various centers of West Bengal State. And a wide range of students is given this HSC examination. So those students who are eligible to check their exam result they can visit the official site of the West Bengal Education Board.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is commonly known as WBCHSE. This board works under the state government of West Bengal State. The main headquarter of this board located at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, India. The main aim of this board to improve educational level in the all over the state. There are many private, and public schools affiliated with this board.

Now, the West Bengal Educational Board is going to declare result notification on to the official site. So the students who appear in the West Bengal Higher Secondary Education, they can check their exam result on to the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Board conduct this Higher Secondary Education exam of streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. Every year this HSC exam conduct by this educational board in the month of March.

Students who given West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam 2020 they can check their exam result on the official site. Recently, the board is declared the result notification on the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their result through online mode. And also, can check their result through email id or SMS, name wise and roll number wise. This result is very important for students. To get updated information regarding the result students can visit the official site frequently.

How to check West Bengal Board Higher Secondary Results 2020?

Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is going to declare the result notification on the official site at www.wbresults.nic.in. So the students who are looking in this examination they can check their result on the official site.

For that first students visit the official site web results.nic.in.

Then search a link of the result “West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2020” and click on that.

Then type your roll number and name and click on submit button.

Now result will be declared on your screen.

Take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.wbresults.nic.in