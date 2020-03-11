Weinstein gets 23-year sentence, expresses sympathy for men in #MeToo era

NEW YORK (1) – Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in jail for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling courtroom docket assertion sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct in the course of the #MeToo era.

The sentence was handed down in Manhattan jail courtroom docket by Justice James Burke, with Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno afterward denouncing the jail time interval as “obscene” and “cowardly” and saying the select and jury “caved” under the stress of the #MeToo movement in direction of sexual abuse and harassment.

A jury on Feb. 24 found Weinstein – as quickly as definitely one in all Hollywood’s most influential men – accountable of sexually assaulting former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The dimensions of the sentence means Weinstein would possibly spend the rest of his life incarcerated, considering he is 67 and has effectively being factors. Safety attorneys had actually helpful the minimal potential 5 years in jail.

Weinstein, Haleyi and Mann all addressed the courtroom docket in the course of the sentencing listening to. The two women spoke of the trauma they’ve endured since Weinstein attacked them, with Haleyi saying, “It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps endlessly.”

Mann added, “I am pressured to carry which have until I die.”

Addressing the courtroom docket from a wheelchair behind the safety desk, Weinstein talked about, “I’m fully confused.”

Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who had manipulated women with ensures of career growth in Hollywood, coaxing them to lodge rooms or private residences after which overpowering and violently attacking them.

“The youthful struggling dreamers weren’t even people to him. He could take what he wished understanding there was little or no anyone could do about it,” Manhattan Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi knowledgeable the courtroom docket.

Weinstein talked about he was anxious regarding the “tons of of men who’re dropping due course of” in the course of the #MeToo movement merely as people in the earlier had their careers destroyed as soon as they’ve been accused of being communists. “I actually really feel remorse for your entire men who’re going via this fight,” Weinstein talked about, sounding unrepentant.

Better than 100 women, along with well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching once more a few years, fueling the #MeToo movement. Weinstein has denied the allegations and talked about that any intercourse was consensual.

Haleyi talked about Weinstein has appeared “totally disconnected from the gravity of the crime he has devoted in direction of me.”

Haleyi, dressed in black, began to cry as she talked about coming forward to testify. In the middle of the trial, she testified that Weinstein invited her to his home, backed her proper right into a mattress room and compelled oral intercourse on her in 2006.

“I confirmed up not as a great sufferer, nevertheless as a human being,” she talked about.

Weinstein had confronted a most of 29 years in jail.

“Although this could be a first conviction, it is not a major offense,” the select knowledgeable the courtroom docket.

Weinstein talked about he had labored too onerous and put an extreme quantity of stress on himself. “I’m truly trying to be a better particular person,” he talked about.

Harvey Weinstein watches as Jessica Mann makes an announcement in the course of the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape costs in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S. March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Manhattan District Lawyer Cyrus Vance knowledgeable reporters the select had “despatched a message” to potential offenders.

Weinstein faces separate sexual assault costs in Los Angeles, the place the native district lawyer talked about on Thursday he had started extradition proceedings.

APPEAL PROMISED

A spokesman for Weinstein, Juda Engelmayer, talked about the safety expects to file an attraction in July.

Safety lawyer Rotunno talked about there are murderers who will go free forward of Weinstein will. “I am overcome with anger at that amount,” Rotunno talked about of the 23-year sentence.

After sentencing, Weinstein was despatched once more to New York’s Rikers Island jail, the place he was moved remaining Thursday following a 10-day hospital hold at Bellevue Hospital the place he underwent a course of to clear a coronary coronary heart blockage.

Mann testified in the course of the trial that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan lodge room in 2013. Mann known as Weinstein a “Jekyll and Hyde” character, charming in public nevertheless prone to rage as soon as they’ve been alone.

“I want to remind you I knowledgeable Harvey, ‘no,’” she knowledgeable the courtroom docket. Her voice was strong nevertheless the paper she be taught from shook in her arms.

“He’s baffled at lastly being held accountable,” Mann talked about of Weinstein.

Slideshow (24 Pictures)

“Justice has been served as we converse, due in no small half to the braveness of the women who testified in direction of Harvey Weinstein,” U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet wrote on Twitter. “To mark precise change, others who commit such appalling crimes must be held accountable, no matter the place & what place they occupy.”

Burke sentenced Weinstein to 20 years for the assault on Haleyi and three years for the rape of Mann. The jury acquitted Weinstein on in all probability essentially the most extreme costs, a single rely of first-degree rape in addition to 2 counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a doable life sentence.

Weinstein gained an Academy Award for producing “Shakespeare in Love” and was accountable for completely different acclaimed films along with “Pulp Fiction,” “The English Affected particular person” and “Gangs of New York.”

Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Additional reporting by Jill Sergeant in Los Angeles and Emma Farge in Geneva.; Modifying by Noeleen Walder and Will Dunham

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.