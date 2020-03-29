Weekend Watch: Avoid Corona Virus, watch these new movies and web series at home on weekends

New Delhi Weekend Watch: There are conditions like lock down within the nation as a result of Corona virus. The Delhi authorities has additionally closed the restaurant until 31 March. On the identical time, capturing of movie, TV and OTT has additionally been stopped. The federal government is advising individuals to remain at home. In such a state of affairs, if you wish to see one thing good at home on the weekend, then now we have introduced an inventory of new web series for you. Let’s know …

1. Particular Ops – Hotstar’s new web series ‘Particular Ops’ has been launched on 17 March. Neeraj Pandey has made his digital debut by way of this web series as a director. KK Menon is within the lead function within the spy thriller web series.

2. Xi- Other than Neeraj Pandey, Imtiaz Ali, one of many best administrators of Bollywood, can be able to make his digital debut. Imtiaz has written Netflix’s darkish crime thriller web series ‘She’. ‘She’ will stream on Netflix on March 20.

3. Keep of Seas 26/11 In 2008, a series of terrorist assaults in Mumbai on 26 November is coming. The series is predicated on Shaheed Sandeep Unnikrishnan. This web series of G5 can be launched on 20 March.

4. Flowers- The primary season of Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavali was nicely acquired. After this, the second season of this series has additionally been launched. This eight-episode web series on Amazon Prime Video is presently out there on Amazon Prime Video.

5.Newen Richard’s Comedy Present In case you are a fan of comedy and standup comedy reveals, then a new content material is coming for you. Naveen Richard’s new present on Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on March 20.

6 Jai Mummy Di- One in every of Bollywood’s new movies ‘Jai Mummy Di’ has additionally been streamed on-line. If you wish to see a new Bollywood film, then go to Netflix. Sunny Singh Nijjar is within the lead function on this movie.

1: Rajat Singh

