NEWS

Wedding Boyz (Doojoon, Lee Joon, Yonghwa, & Kwanghee) to release ‘Would You Marry Me?’

May 12, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

It appears like Wedding Boyz are coming again in spite of everything! Properly… form of.

Beforehand born throughout a particular episode of MBC‘s ‘Infinity Problem‘ again in 2016, Wedding Boyz encompass members Spotlight‘s Doojoon, MBLAQ‘s Lee Joon, CNBLUE‘s Yonghwa, and ZE:A‘s Kwanghee. The 4 idols are additionally well-known for being a really shut group of buddies.

Yonghwa has dropped a title poster revealing that the four might be collaborating (fittingly) on a music referred to as “Would You Marry Me?“. The music is the primary half in Yonghwa’s ‘Reply Venture‘, and might be launched on Might 19th at 6PM KST.

Are you excited?

READ  This Is The Real Reason Why Rey Was Related To [SPOILER] in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.