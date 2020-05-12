Wedding Boyz (Doojoon, Lee Joon, Yonghwa, & Kwanghee) to release ‘Would You Marry Me?’

It appears like Wedding Boyz are coming again in spite of everything! Properly… form of.

Beforehand born throughout a particular episode of MBC‘s ‘Infinity Problem‘ again in 2016, Wedding Boyz encompass members Spotlight‘s Doojoon, MBLAQ‘s Lee Joon, CNBLUE‘s Yonghwa, and ZE:A‘s Kwanghee. The 4 idols are additionally well-known for being a really shut group of buddies.

Yonghwa has dropped a title poster revealing that the four might be collaborating (fittingly) on a music referred to as “Would You Marry Me?“. The music is the primary half in Yonghwa’s ‘Reply Venture‘, and might be launched on Might 19th at 6PM KST.

Are you excited?

