We tested TCL’s foldable phone that doubles as a triptych

Sarah Tew/CNET



The phone with the TCL double hinge that doubles as a triptych came true. The company had already let us see it in October, although we did not see it in operation then.

The idea behind this device is hidden in a double hinge called the Dragon Hinge, which allows it to fold like a three-story sandwich, and when unfolded it is a single large 10-inch screen. Of course, there is a third way in which you can use it, and it is by simply opening it halfway to have a double screen, leaving the third part hidden.

Now that I think about it, this cell phone could also be said to double as an accordion. It is divided into three segments, and each of them contains a 6.65-inch screen, and each one has its own battery. As you can imagine, when you close it it is quite thick, and it certainly looks like you have three phones together at the same time.

Sarah Tew/CNET



This device works with Android. In our tests we found that the device adjusts the content depending on how many screens you have open, although when it is changing modes it takes a few seconds to react. That is normal in these types of phones that are concepts and do not go on sale at the moment.

The company did not disclose when it expects this or other flexible prototypes – of the dozen that the company manages – will be available to the public, although the company said that we could have news in early 2021.

TCL is known in the United States for being the main manufacturer of televisions with Roku operating system, which are inexpensive. But since last year the company has also manufactured phones under its own brand such as the series TCL 10 announced at CES in Las Vegas last January.