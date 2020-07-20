We rate all Star Wars movies [fotos]

Just like in Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Rogue One has a female lead. In this case it is the actress Felicity Jones, who plays the role of Jyn Erso, daughter of the person who designed the Death Star, a stronghold and constant presence in the saga.

Rogue One it’s about the rebels who stole the Star’s blueprints from the Empire, something mentioned in the famous scroll of A New Hope, a tape that begins right when Rogue One ends, when Princess Leia hides the plans in the robot R2-D2 and Darth Vader captures her.

And, speaking of robots, Rogue One it has K-2SO (pictured, with Jones), a killer android who’s gotten good and offers some of the best moments from the movie.

