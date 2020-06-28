WBUT Result 2020 check at www.wbutech.net:

The West Bengal University of Technology has been conducted the examination of an odd semester for the courses B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA & MBA also finally declared the WBUT Result 2020 on the official site www.wbutech.net. So students who appear in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7thsem examination they can check the result on the official site. Organization conducts an odd examination in November/ December month, and even examination plans in April/ May month for the graduate and undergraduate students.

The West Bengal University offers various graduate and undergraduate streams like Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Chemical Engineering, etc. So the result will be available for the students who are studying in various streams of the West Bengal University and appeared in the odd semester examination.

The West Bengal University of Technology is also known as the Maulana AbulKalam Azad University of Technolgy. The 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7thsem examination is conducted in the November/ December 2020. Now the result will be declared on this examination very soon on the official site at www.wbutech.net. The WBUT Result will be displayed online mode only. So the students who appeared in this examination are advised to check the official site for the WBUT Result 2020.

Organization Name: West Bengal University of Technology

Examination conducted by Various Technical Courses

Semester: 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7thsem

Examination Year: 2020

First, all candidates visit the main site is www.wbutech.net. Then you find the necessary link for getting the result. Then select the Exam result 2020 for the odd semester examination. Then select the 1st, 3rd, 5th or 7thsem and enter your Roll No. Now your WBUT Result 2020 for the odd semester is displayed on your screen. Then check your result and save and print it for your future reference.

