WBJEE 2020 – Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, Result available at www.wbjee.in:

Here the notification updates for the WBJEE 2020 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, and Result on the official site www.wbjee.in. This exam has been conducted for the students to get admissions in the Pharmacy, Engineering, Medical and Management courses of the reputed institutions of the West Bengal State. This is the best opportunity to get the seat in the well-known and reputed agencies and try to have a bright career.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) is one of the very famous entrance tests to get admissions in the institutions for higher education. This exam conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board. This is the state level examination. So if the candidates are interested in this exam, they can apply at online on the official site. There were a large number of candidates registered for this examination.

Name of the Examination: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEE)

Name of the Exam: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2020 (WBJEE 2020)

WBJEE 2020 Exam Level: This state level entrance exam.

Exam Type: This is Under Graduate Entrance Exam.

WBJEE 2020 Application Fee:

For Engineering/ Architectural: Candidates have to pay Rs.500/-.

For medical/ dental/ pharmacy: Candidates have to pay Rs.500/-.

For All Streams: Candidates have to pay Rs.600/-.

WBJEE 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

The applied candidates must have Indian citizen. For the Marine, Engineering candidates must be minimum age 17 years and not more than 25 years. The applicants should not have any medical illness.

WBJEE 2020 Exam Syllabus:

For the WBJEE exam paper contains the following subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Mathematics : This topic includes the following topics such as Algebra, Trigonometry, Coordinate Geometry of two dimensions, coordinate geometry of three dimensions and calculus.

Physics : This topic includes the following subjects such as Physical World, Measurements, Units & Dimensions, Optics II, Kinematics, Law of Motion, Motion of Centre of Mass, Connected Systems, Frictions, etc.

Chemistry : This subject contains the following topics such as Atoms, Molecules and Chemical Arithmetic, Atomic Structure, Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry, Periodic Table and Chemical Families, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure.

Steps for form filling process of WBJEE 2020:

The students who applied for the WBJEE 2020 they follow the steps for registration at given below.

First candidates visit the official site at wbjee.in. Then search the link on the home page “WBJEE 2020 Application Form” and click on that. Download the West Bengal JEE Application Form. Fill all the necessary details carefully. Then submit the application form of WBJEE 2020 and take a print out for the further use.

WBJEE 2020

Official site: www.wbjee.in