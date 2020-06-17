WB TET Result 2020 check at www.westbengalssc.com:

The West Bengal School Service Commission has been declared the WB TET Result 2020 on the official portal at www.westbengalssc.com. The Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted on 16th August 2020. Now finally, WB TET Result 2020 declared on the official site at www.westbengalssc.com. The head office of West Bengal School Service Commission is located in Kolkata, India. The recruitment notification is announced for to fill various posts in the Upper Primary Level Teacher. There are various posts available such as Headmaster, Assistant Teacher and Non-Teaching staff such as Peon, Librarian, Night Guard, Clerk, etc.

WB TET Result in 2020 at www.westbengalssc.com:

The government of India introduced Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The primary aim of TET is to getting teaching jobs in the government schools from class 1to class 8. The WB TET exam is conducted on the 16th of August 2020 in the West Bengal State. So now result notification WB TET Result 2020 is declared on the central portal at www.westbengalssc.com. So candidates who are appeared I this examination they can check he official site to get the result.

This test is conducted to fill the Upper Primary Level Teacher posts in the West Bengal State. WB TET Exam Result 2020 Merit list/ cut off marks available on the official site.So candidates should keep checking the regular main portal for getting the result. The more detail about the WB TET Result 2020 is given below.

Name of the Organization: West Bengal School Service Commission

Name of the Job: Upper-Level Primary Teacher

Name of the Exam: West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET)

Exam Date: The exam is conducted on the 16th August 2020.

Selection Process: The applicants first should pass the written examination then Interview and Certificate verification.

Steps for checking the WB TET Result 2020:

First, visit the official site www.westbengalssc.com.

Now find the related link and click on “WB TET Result 2020.”

Then enter your Enroll No. and Date of Birth and click on submit button.

Then the result will be declared on your screen.

Take it print out for the future use.

Official Site: The official site is www.westbengalssc.com.