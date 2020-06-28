WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 for PMT/PET Exam Call Letter at policewb.gov.in:

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is going to announce Police Constable Admit Card 2020 & PMT/PET Exam Call Letter for Physical Measurement Test/ Physical Efficiency Test at policewb.gov.in.

There are vacancies available for the post of Police Constable in West Bengal Police Department.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is going to announce for Physical Measurement Test/ Physical Efficiency Test for all eligible candidates.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 at policewb.gov.in:

WB Police Recruitment Board will select candidates for WB Police Constable through a selection process.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is available for PMT/PET Exam.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is available for PMT/PET Exam Call Letter. Selection will be based on the overall performance of the selection process.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Available

WB Police Official website: policewb.gov.in