Waze reinvents itself and adds new moods and avatars

Traffic and navigation app Waze announced its redesign on June 29, which includes new moods and avatars for users.

Jake Shaw, Waze’s chief creative officer, said the brand redesign was created with feedback from the user community, and after conducting research the company concluded that “we needed to build on elements that have always been part of the brand. , providing consistency and simplicity, and we need to give our community more avenues to express themselves through the brand. “

Among the changes that stand out within the redesign, Waze will use not one color like many tech brands, but a varied palette of colors within the application, the website and on its social networks. “We weren’t interested in being a clean, minimalist, ‘elevated’ tech brand because it’s not just about technology. We have the community with us,” Shaw said in a press release.

Waze also increased the catalog of moods (Mood), which will initially consist of 30 new moods. According to Waze these moods “They capture emotions with more clarity and hilarity than ever: be it happy, adventurous, zombie or any other emotion, there is a Mood for you”.

A 2018 study created by the analysis firm Statista indicated that Google Maps was the most popular navigation application, with 154.4 million monthly users, followed by Waze, with 25.6 million monthly users, and Apple Maps with 23.3 million users. newspapers.



