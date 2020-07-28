Waze helps you locate food distribution centers

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Waze



During the COVID-19 outbreak, Waze has provided information and mapping of closed roads, danger zones, medical testing centers, and emergency food distribution centers. The company works with volunteer publishers and governments around the world and also has reminders of local restrictions within the app in 58 countries.

So far, Waze has added 30,000 emergency food distribution centers to its maps of the United States after partnering with WhyHunger and No Kid Hungry.

“Before COVID-19 expanded, there were already 37 million Americans fighting hunger,” said Noreen Springstead, executive director of WhyHunger. “By integrating our database of tens of thousands of food providers in Waze, we will help care for more people who are so deeply affected by this national crisis and connect them to one of life’s most critical resources: nutritious food “

Waze also works to help you support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, adding a feature to locate food outlets with pick-up options.

Waze users drive a total of 60 percent less distance today, the app said Wednesday. In Italy, it has dropped even more than 90 percent.

