WatchOS 7 will have a handwash indicator in the COVID-19 era

CNET

Apple unveiled at its event WWDC 2020 a new function for Apple Watch watches that will be present in WatchOS 7. This is the automatic detection of handwashing, which will be activated when the watch detects both movement with the sound of running water.

The company explained that the algorithm will work to place a countdown clock that will indicate at least 20 seconds for you to wash your hands during the time that the health organizations have determined is the healthiest to kill viruses when you apply soap to the process.