Watchmen Dominate 2020 Emmy Award Nominations

The Serie Watchmen dominated the 2020 Emmy Award nominations with 26 nominations, the U.S. Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, July 28.

Netflix was the platform that dominated the 2020 Emmy nominations, with 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107 nominations. Netflix set a record this year as the network or channel that receives the most applications in a year.

After Watchmen (26), the series with the most nominations were The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15) and Saturday Night Live (15).

New for the 2020 Emmy Awards is Zendaya’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for Euphoria (the first nomination of his career), the nomination for best comedy series of What We Do in the Shadows; and The Mandalorian included in the category for best drama series (and Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for best guest actor in a series, for playing the villain Moff Gideon on the Disney Plus series).



The new platforms of streaming were well received by the 2020 Emmys: Disney Plus received 19 nominations, Apple TV Plus received 18 and which achieved 10 nominations.

The announcement of the nominations for the 72nd edition of the 2020 Emmy Awards was made at a virtual event streamed live on Emmys.com, hosted by comedian Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live, Supermarket Sweep) accompanied by stars Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

The awards gala will be on September 20, 2020, in a virtual ceremony, according to published Variety on Wednesday, July 29. The ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, but the pandemic of COVID-19 advised against holding the event in the theater. It will be a virtual gala.

The presenter of the ceremony will be, for the third time, the animator Jimmy Kimmel. The producers of the show sent a letter to the nominated actors and actresses asking them to prepare this year to participate from their homes.

Below you will find the nominations for the 72nd edition of the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Best drama series

Best comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Leading Actress in a Drama

Jennifer Aniston ( The Morning Show )

) Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Laura Dern ( Big Little Lies )

) Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton ( Westworld )

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine )

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Limited Series (Miniseries)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best TV Movie

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Best Animated Series

The 72nd Edition Gala of the 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT) in a virtual gala hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Writing note: This note was updated on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 3:15 am PT, to add the information that the awards gala will now be a virtual event.